Sad new to report that body has been found in the search for a missing Isle of Wight man Richard Chase.

Richard, 49, was last seen at around 1.20am on Saturday 11th November 2021

He was last seen leaving Fever anBoutique nightclub on Coppins Bridge, Newport.

Police have revealed this evening that the discovery of a body was made in the River Medina, near Newport Quay.

Hampshire Constabulary says formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Mr Chase have been informed.