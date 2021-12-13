First Picture of Fatiha Sabrin, 11, who has dead in her Shadwell home after suspected poisoning

Fatiha Sabrin, 11, was tragically found unresponsive alongside her brother and mother by a family friend at her home in Shadwell at 4pm on Saturday. She was a fantastic writer and had dreams of becoming a doctor, a family friend said tonight.

A Met spokesman said: “At 4.12pm on Saturday, 11 December, police were notified by the London Ambulance Service of reports that an 11-year-old girl was unresponsive at a flat in Sutton Street, E1.

“Officers attended to support paramedics. The girl was taken to an east London hospital where she was sadly pronounced dead a short time later. Next of kin are aware.

“A special post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

“At this time the death is being treated as unexplained.

“A number of other people reported feeling unwell in the same building and received treatment.

“Three people, no further details, remain in hospital – condition awaits.

“Other residents in the block were evacuated as a precaution and are being looked after by the local authority.

“A sweep of the building was carried out by the London Fire Brigade and a quantity of chemicals – believed to be used for pest control – were discovered.

“They will be safely removed and an investigation will be carried out to determine how they came to be in the building.

“Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”