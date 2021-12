Fabio Saraiva who is 27 and from Crofton Park Road, London is reported to have travelled at speeds of around 120 miles per hour on the A2 in Canterbury before being brought to a controlled stop by officers from Kent Police’s Roads Policing Unit.

He has been charged with possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police. He was remanded in custody and is due before Folkestone magistrates on Monday 13 December 2021.