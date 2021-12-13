Police say body found Camberwell is not being treated as suspicious death

Police have been appealing for information to trace missing senior nurse assistant Petra Srncova from Camberwell.

At approximately 11:40hrs on Sunday, 12 December police were called by a member of the public to reports of the body of a woman that had been found in Brunswick Park, SE5.

Officers attended and found a woman who was deceased. Her death is being treated as unexplained but initial enquiries suggest the circumstances are not suspicious. A post-mortem examination will take place is due course.

While formal identification awaits, Petra’s family have been informed of this development.