The #DartfordTunnel east bore is BLOCKED following a road traffic collision. Recovery is being arranged. There is currently 1 mile of congestion on the approach to the tunnels.

Highways England have Two lanes closed and delays due are due to a collision on M25 Dartford Tunnel anticlockwise from J1A A206 (Dartford) to J31 A1306 (Lakeside / Purfleet).

“Congestion to halfway before J2 (Darenth Interchange).

“The right-hand tunnel is closed.”