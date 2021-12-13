Essex Police Officer suffers horrific injuries after being dragged along a road by a motorbike

An Essex Police officer will be unable to enjoy Christmas as planned with his family after being dragged along a road by a motorbike while trying to speak to its rider.

The bike was pulled over in Station Road, Takeley, near Bishop’s Stortford, Essex, at 1.55pm

As the officer approached, the off-road motorcycle pulled away, dragging him a short distance. He was taken to hospital and is recovering at home.

Laura Heggie, Chair of Essex Police Federation, has spoken to the officer and is offering support.

Laura said: “This motorcyclist had time to consider their options and they made the decision to ride off dragging the officer along the ground leaving the officer in a heap. They will have known they had injured that officer, another human being. How can you do that to someone?

“This officer like many others was just doing his job and now is not only unable to work but unable to enjoy their Christmas with family as planned. It’s totally unacceptable and I hope that the motorcyclist has a shred of decency, that they do the right thing to come forward and contact the local police station.

“I have spoken to the officer and Essex Police Federation will be supporting him in any way we can. He is still in a lot of pain and has been advised he will be off work for some time to come.”