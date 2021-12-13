Fire crews called to reports of a fire in a Brighton restaurant

Fire crews from East Sussex fire and rescue have rushed to a Brighton restaurant following reports of fire alarm sounding within the building this afternoon (Monday 13th December 2021)

Crews were called to Melrose restaurant on the junction with Regency Square and the Kings Road in Brighton at around 3pm.

A road closure has been put in place on the eastbound carriageway.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have been seen entering the building.

A number of hose reels can be seen on the ground.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue have been approached for comment