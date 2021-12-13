Man and woman set to face more than 20 shop lifting charges

A total of 22 charges have been authorised against a man and a woman who are alleged to have repeatedly stolen from the same shop in Westgate-on-Sea.

Jordan Best and Faye Butterfield were each arrested during the early hours of Saturday 11 December 2021 after Kent Police officers recognised them as being outstanding suspects for numerous theft reports.

Subsequent enquiries have led to each of them being charged with 10 counts of theft committed against the same Station Road shop between 16 November and 10 December.

Alcohol and various grocery items, with a combined value that is in excess of £300, is said to have been taken.

Best, 35, of Station Road, Westgate-on-Sea, was additionally charged with an extra count of shoplifting, which took place at the same shop on 9 December.

Butterfield, 38, of Station Road, Westgate-on-Sea, was also charged with assaulting an emergency services worker. The charge relates to an allegation she kicked a police constable in the leg while being detained.

Both suspects have been remanded in custody to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 13 December