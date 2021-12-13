Firefighters have issued a safety reminder after two people escaped from a fire at a house on Lopen Road in Edmonton last night

Part of the kitchen of the end-of-terraced house was damaged by the fire. A male teenager and a child left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have involved a toaster which was plugged into a cube adaptor.

Station Officer Tom Robinson, who was at the scene, said: “The teenager’s actions were fantastic – he closed the door, got the younger child out of the house and called 999.

“It could have been a very different outcome without the quick actions of the teenager and the damage was limited to the kitchen.

“We’d also like to remind people of some of our electrical safety advice and that overloaded sockets are one of the most common causes of electrical fires.

“We would advise against using adaptors or extension leads at all in the kitchen – there are usually enough plug sockets in the kitchen to use one socket per appliance.

“There are a lot of power-hungry appliances in the kitchen which can cause extension leads to be overloaded and water also heightens the risk of fire when using extension leads.

“If you are using extension leads elsewhere in your home, fused ‘inline’ extension leads are the best type and you should always buy good quality extension leads and adaptors from a supplier you can trust.”

The Brigade was called at 7.45pm and the fire was under control by 8.10pm Two fire engines and around 10 firefighters from Edmonton and Southgate fire stations were at the scene.