Two serving firearms police officers have received final written warnings after a joint misconduct hearing

Sergeant Hayley Russell and PC Chris Strickland, both attached to the Specialist Firearms Command, were alleged to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.

In November 2019, both officers falsified MPS training records relating to firearms continuation training.

After hearing all of the evidence, the independent chair found the level of misconduct proven at gross misconduct and they were given a final written warning

Commander Kyle Gordon said: “We require all of our firearms officers to train regularly and refresh their skills in order to remain competent to carry firearms operationally to keep the people of London safe. This training includes regular mandatory ‘reclassification’ shoots.

“One officer failed to undertake some elements of their reclassification, and both falsified documents suggesting it had been completed.

“Whilst their ongoing level of training meant that they were still qualified to carry a firearm and the public safety was not at risk, nevertheless we expect exemplary standards from our officers. This behaviour is clearly a breach of our key values of honesty and integrity which has been reflected in the sanction issued.”