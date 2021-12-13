On 5 October 2019, Oakley Ellis went to a store in Church Street link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/cliffe?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZX-a8kvf83T_5Z1bITNa13hYWSOK8diEmMCv5iY_T4YgKykZBG1mywICJWr9qkm0pbJGTmfSWmIzBRbZFdrtO82f_K9zy_a5nYAoD-v61P1ydPI2vOGKuXcXm7NxWgfji395rQWfFkcEsEdea4uo-Ox9mKY_heppLVnFhH9ckVSbm5_TswnYjbiqh4SCZCHG_4&__tn__=*NK-R">#Cliffe where he selected a number of food items before approaching the counter.
A county line drug dealer who robbed an #IsleofGrain shopkeeper has been jailed
Our patrols attended the scene and Ellis, of Parkway, link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/erith?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZX-a8kvf83T_5Z1bITNa13hYWSOK8diEmMCv5iY_T4YgKykZBG1mywICJWr9qkm0pbJGTmfSWmIzBRbZFdrtO82f_K9zy_a5nYAoD-v61P1ydPI2vOGKuXcXm7NxWgfji395rQWfFkcEsEdea4uo-Ox9mKY_heppLVnFhH9ckVSbm5_TswnYjbiqh4SCZCHG_4&__tn__=*NK-R">#Erith was later recognised from CCTV footage recovered at the shop.
Following the incident, our detectives identified that Ellis was also involved in the supply of Class A drugs to local dealers in link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/gillingham?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZX-a8kvf83T_5Z1bITNa13hYWSOK8diEmMCv5iY_T4YgKykZBG1mywICJWr9qkm0pbJGTmfSWmIzBRbZFdrtO82f_K9zy_a5nYAoD-v61P1ydPI2vOGKuXcXm7NxWgfji395rQWfFkcEsEdea4uo-Ox9mKY_heppLVnFhH9ckVSbm5_TswnYjbiqh4SCZCHG_4&__tn__=*NK-R">#Gillingham.
As a result of these enquiries, our officers attended Southend Close, link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/eltham?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZX-a8kvf83T_5Z1bITNa13hYWSOK8diEmMCv5iY_T4YgKykZBG1mywICJWr9qkm0pbJGTmfSWmIzBRbZFdrtO82f_K9zy_a5nYAoD-v61P1ydPI2vOGKuXcXm7NxWgfji395rQWfFkcEsEdea4uo-Ox9mKY_heppLVnFhH9ckVSbm5_TswnYjbiqh4SCZCHG_4&__tn__=*NK-R">#Eltham, Greater London on 18 November, where they saw Ellis standing next to a car.
He was arrested and when the car was searched, two packages were recovered containing 20.72 grams of crack cocaine and 6.85 grams of cocaine.
Ellis was later charged with robbery, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin. He pleaded guilty to these charges at link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/maidstone?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZX-a8kvf83T_5Z1bITNa13hYWSOK8diEmMCv5iY_T4YgKykZBG1mywICJWr9qkm0pbJGTmfSWmIzBRbZFdrtO82f_K9zy_a5nYAoD-v61P1ydPI2vOGKuXcXm7NxWgfji395rQWfFkcEsEdea4uo-Ox9mKY_heppLVnFhH9ckVSbm5_TswnYjbiqh4SCZCHG_4&__tn__=*NK-R">#Maidstone Crown Court on 12 August 2021.
At the same hearing he also received an additional two years and six months’ imprisonment for offences committed in link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/hull?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZX-a8kvf83T_5Z1bITNa13hYWSOK8diEmMCv5iY_T4YgKykZBG1mywICJWr9qkm0pbJGTmfSWmIzBRbZFdrtO82f_K9zy_a5nYAoD-v61P1ydPI2vOGKuXcXm7NxWgfji395rQWfFkcEsEdea4uo-Ox9mKY_heppLVnFhH9ckVSbm5_TswnYjbiqh4SCZCHG_4&__tn__=*NK-R">#Hull; namely possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of ketamine with intent to supply and possessing criminal property (a quantity of cash). In total Ellis received five years’ imprisonment.
Detective Constable Mark Donovan, of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, said: ‘This criminal was very much involved in the supply of heroin and cocaine from London to the link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/medway?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZX-a8kvf83T_5Z1bITNa13hYWSOK8diEmMCv5iY_T4YgKykZBG1mywICJWr9qkm0pbJGTmfSWmIzBRbZFdrtO82f_K9zy_a5nYAoD-v61P1ydPI2vOGKuXcXm7NxWgfji395rQWfFkcEsEdea4uo-Ox9mKY_heppLVnFhH9ckVSbm5_TswnYjbiqh4SCZCHG_4&__tn__=*NK-R">#Medway towns.