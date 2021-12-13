BREAKING Isle of Grain KENT

A county line drug dealer who robbed an #IsleofGrain shopkeeper has been jailed

December 13, 2021
2 Min Read

On 5 October 2019, Oakley Ellis went to a store in Church Street link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/cliffe?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZX-a8kvf83T_5Z1bITNa13hYWSOK8diEmMCv5iY_T4YgKykZBG1mywICJWr9qkm0pbJGTmfSWmIzBRbZFdrtO82f_K9zy_a5nYAoD-v61P1ydPI2vOGKuXcXm7NxWgfji395rQWfFkcEsEdea4uo-Ox9mKY_heppLVnFhH9ckVSbm5_TswnYjbiqh4SCZCHG_4&__tn__=*NK-R">#Cliffe where he selected a number of food items before approaching the counter.

After briefly speaking to a member of staff, Ellis suddenly punched them and ran from the premises without paying.
Our patrols attended the scene and Ellis, of Parkway, link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/erith?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZX-a8kvf83T_5Z1bITNa13hYWSOK8diEmMCv5iY_T4YgKykZBG1mywICJWr9qkm0pbJGTmfSWmIzBRbZFdrtO82f_K9zy_a5nYAoD-v61P1ydPI2vOGKuXcXm7NxWgfji395rQWfFkcEsEdea4uo-Ox9mKY_heppLVnFhH9ckVSbm5_TswnYjbiqh4SCZCHG_4&__tn__=*NK-R">#Erith was later recognised from CCTV footage recovered at the shop.
Following the incident, our detectives identified that Ellis was also involved in the supply of Class A drugs to local dealers in link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/gillingham?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZX-a8kvf83T_5Z1bITNa13hYWSOK8diEmMCv5iY_T4YgKykZBG1mywICJWr9qkm0pbJGTmfSWmIzBRbZFdrtO82f_K9zy_a5nYAoD-v61P1ydPI2vOGKuXcXm7NxWgfji395rQWfFkcEsEdea4uo-Ox9mKY_heppLVnFhH9ckVSbm5_TswnYjbiqh4SCZCHG_4&__tn__=*NK-R">#Gillingham.
As a result of these enquiries, our officers attended Southend Close, link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/eltham?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZX-a8kvf83T_5Z1bITNa13hYWSOK8diEmMCv5iY_T4YgKykZBG1mywICJWr9qkm0pbJGTmfSWmIzBRbZFdrtO82f_K9zy_a5nYAoD-v61P1ydPI2vOGKuXcXm7NxWgfji395rQWfFkcEsEdea4uo-Ox9mKY_heppLVnFhH9ckVSbm5_TswnYjbiqh4SCZCHG_4&__tn__=*NK-R">#Eltham, Greater London on 18 November, where they saw Ellis standing next to a car.
As they approached him, Ellis took items from his right trouser pocket and threw them through the open car window.
He was arrested and when the car was searched, two packages were recovered containing 20.72 grams of crack cocaine and 6.85 grams of cocaine.
His phone was seized and our officers located text messages relating to the supply of Class A drugs.
Ellis was later charged with robbery, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin. He pleaded guilty to these charges at link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/maidstone?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZX-a8kvf83T_5Z1bITNa13hYWSOK8diEmMCv5iY_T4YgKykZBG1mywICJWr9qkm0pbJGTmfSWmIzBRbZFdrtO82f_K9zy_a5nYAoD-v61P1ydPI2vOGKuXcXm7NxWgfji395rQWfFkcEsEdea4uo-Ox9mKY_heppLVnFhH9ckVSbm5_TswnYjbiqh4SCZCHG_4&__tn__=*NK-R">#Maidstone Crown Court on 12 August 2021.
On Wednesday 8 December, the 24-year-old was sentenced to two years and six months in prison in relation to these indictments.
At the same hearing he also received an additional two years and six months’ imprisonment for offences committed in link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/hull?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZX-a8kvf83T_5Z1bITNa13hYWSOK8diEmMCv5iY_T4YgKykZBG1mywICJWr9qkm0pbJGTmfSWmIzBRbZFdrtO82f_K9zy_a5nYAoD-v61P1ydPI2vOGKuXcXm7NxWgfji395rQWfFkcEsEdea4uo-Ox9mKY_heppLVnFhH9ckVSbm5_TswnYjbiqh4SCZCHG_4&__tn__=*NK-R">#Hull; namely possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of ketamine with intent to supply and possessing criminal property (a quantity of cash). In total Ellis received five years’ imprisonment.
Detective Constable Mark Donovan, of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, said: ‘This criminal was very much involved in the supply of heroin and cocaine from London to the link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/medway?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZX-a8kvf83T_5Z1bITNa13hYWSOK8diEmMCv5iY_T4YgKykZBG1mywICJWr9qkm0pbJGTmfSWmIzBRbZFdrtO82f_K9zy_a5nYAoD-v61P1ydPI2vOGKuXcXm7NxWgfji395rQWfFkcEsEdea4uo-Ox9mKY_heppLVnFhH9ckVSbm5_TswnYjbiqh4SCZCHG_4&__tn__=*NK-R">#Medway towns.
‘In spite of the profits he undoubtedly made through this illegal trade, he did not think twice about assaulting a shop worker to avoid paying a small amount of cash for a few items of food.
‘He has now been brought to justice for his various crimes in Kent and the north of England after our proactive investigators tracked him down in south London. It is only right that he is now starting a lengthy prison sentence.’
