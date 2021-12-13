Sacoolas has been charged with causing the death of motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
US spy’s wife Anne Sacoolas is to face magistrates in the UK
Three men who were killed in Ilford have now been formally identified
Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have named the men as: 29-year-old Narinder Singh Lubhaya; 30-year-old Harinder Kumar; and, 37-year-old Malkit...
Police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with a robbery in Reading
The arrest is in connection with an incident which took place at 9pm on Sunday 13 December. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was walking with friends in Friar...
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman in police custody in Tonbridge, Kent
Investigators have established the woman was arrested in Tunbridge Wells by Kent Police officers shortly before 8pm on Friday, 23 July and taken to custody at...
Big ask to return handmade rug sent to Cowes charity shop
A mum has issued an appeal for the return of a handmade rug that was donated to a Cowes charity shop in error on the Isle of Wight. The pink rug was made by...
Man Steals Trailer and than Escapes on Ferry
#IsleOfWight #Portsmouth Police are hoping to find this man do you know him? They would like to speak to the man about the theft of a trailer. The...
A beginner’s guide to the legendary Tim Tam biscuit, now available in America
Intro text we refine our methods of responsive web design, we’ve increasingly focused on measure and its relationship to how people read. Strech lining hemline...
Air ambulance lands on Ryde beach
The life-saving Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance has landed on Ryde Beach this afternoon (Wednesday). Mid display of the performance of the Red Arrows...
When they appeared before the court Buzi was jailed for two years and three months and Cenaj received a two-year sentence
Two men have been jailed after Kent Police officers shut down a cannabis cultivation site in Folkestone. Around 500 cannabis plants were found when a warrant...
Road rage attacker jailed
Road rage attacker jailed A man punched and kicked another driver after flying into a rage in a Peterborough street. Curtis King, of Bourges Boulevard...
Race attack outside Tesco Express
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a racially-aggravated assault in Bletchley. At around 9pm on Saturday (23/3) two 15-year-old boys...
Five men have been jailed for a total of nearly 25 years for assaulting an off-duty police officer and stealing his watch in Harrow
The men were convicted of violent disorder and robbery at Harrow Crown Court on Wednesday, 3 February. On Friday, 9 April they were sentenced at the same court...
One of the boys said he thought the teenager might be carrying a knife
Police understand that members of the community in Tadley have expressed concern following two incidents involving a young teenager. The first incident was...
Four Flats evacuated after Serious Fire in Gravesend
Kent Fire and Rescue Service have been called to a serious flat fire in Parrock Street, Gravesend. Three fire engines attended just after 7pm on Sunday (May...
New Gov on the block for Sussex Police
Jo Shiner has been formally announced as the next Chief Constable of Sussex Police, following a unanimous decision by the county’s Police and Crime Panel to...
Police chase with speeds of over 120 miles an hour closes busy road after car demolishes bus shelter in North London
Witnesses said the car span a few times in the road after it was being chased by Police. Officers from the Met Police closed the A5 Shoot-up Hill in Kilburn...
Police probe Southampton Pub Robbery after raiders make off with large amount of cash
Officers in Southampton are investigating a robbery at the Malvern pub on Winchester Road last night (Friday 17 May). We were called shortly after 11:45pm...
Police launch Investigation as teacher is suspended from Island School
A teacher has been suspended and a Police investigation has been launched into Child Sex abuse allegation we can reveal. A letter has been sent from the...
Nine police staff from Hampshire Constabulary to answer inappropriate language
A number Hampshire Constabulary police staff are to face a misconduct hearing over alleged use of inappropriate and prejudiced language. The employees at...
An over-the-limit motorist who left a woman paralysed after a serious car crash has been jailed for 32 months
An over-the-limit motorist who left a woman paralysed after a serious car crash has been jailed for 32 months. Aaron Wood, 30, of Northfield, Birmingham, was...
A suspect has appeared in court charged with four offences following two burglaries in Dover
On the morning of Wednesday 7 July 2021, it was reported that two properties in East Cliff had been burgled during the previous night. A man was arrested...
Kieron Cavanagh from Durrington has been sentenced to two years and four months after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs
Salisbury Crown Court heard how Kieron Cavanagh had been stopped by officers on the evening of 7 November 2019 as he drove a BMW with one faulty headlight...
Two men have been jailed for a total of more than five years for carrying Class A drugs on the railway
Jai Mistry, aged 23, of Lyne View, Hyde and Jacob Murray, aged 24, of Florence Street, Droylsden, both pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Supply Class A and...
A1 in Newark closed following crash involving lorry and mobile home
The A1 is closed southbound from North Muskham to the Winthorpe roundabout following a collision. Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called just before...
Group of nurses trying to make a difference at QA Hospitial with the butterfly suite
A dedicated group of nurses in the Emergency Department at the QA in Cosham are trying to make a difference for patients and their relatives when they find...