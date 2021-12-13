A couple have been jailed for four armed robberies where a handgun was used to demand cash, tobacco, and alcohol
A 54-year-man who was assaulted in Bute Park Cardiff last month has died.
A 54-year-man who was assaulted in Bute Park Cardiff last month has died. Dr Gary Jenkins, from Cardiff Bay, had been in a life-threatening condition since the...
Officers are appealing for information to help find a missing teenager from Swanley
James Quilter-Adams was last seen in the town at around 11.15pm on Tuesday 30 November 2021. The 13-year-old is described as being white, around five feet and...
The man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for treatment after he was stabbed
Police in Hastings are seeking witnesses and information after a man was stabbed. Emergency services were called to a report of the 50-year-old local man found...
Man charged over Brighton Kidnap attempt
Detectives investigating the attempted abduction of a girl in Brighton have charged a man with attempted kidnap and attempted sexual assault by touching. The...
A woman who was taken into custody is being tested for coronavirus as Three police officers are in self-isolation
A woman who was taken into custody is being tested for coronavirus Three police officers are in self-isolation after coming into contact with a woman who is...
A murder investigation is underway following a stabbing in Lambeth
Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a residential address in Clapham Road, SW9 at approximately 9.10pm on Sunday, 27 December. Officers...
Who says good parenting is a thing of the past
A Dad walking with a black bag and his daughter no older than 10 with a litter picker, going around collecting the rubbish that people carelessly chuck on the...
Police are appealing for witnesses and information about two vehicles whose occupants were involved in an altercation in Rotherhithe
The incident happened at approximately 8.15pm on Saturday, 12 June in Jamaica Road, at the junction of St James Road, SE16 when both vehicles, a black...
Body found in Stoke property
The emergency services have descended onto a Stoke-on-Trent street after a body was discovered in a house. Police, paramedics, and the fire service were called...
Man gunned down in South London
Police were called by LAS at 9.45pm on Sunday, 17 November to Beulah Hill, near the junction with Knight’s Hill, SE19, following reports of a shooting...
Man jailed after prising open window in Rotherham burglary
A Rotherham woman has thanked the investigating officer after a man she came face to face with as he attempted to break-in to her home is jailed. Daryl Casey...
Man jailed for 22 years for non-recent crimes against three girls
A man has been sentenced to serve 22 years in prison after he was found guilty of non-recent sexual crimes against children. Russell Yeomans denied 11 crimes...
A former PC has been jailed for child sex offences
Former Police Constable Mark Collins, 58, who was attached to the Met’s South Area Command Unit, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday, 30 April. He was...
Five men have been sentenced to a total of more than 34 years’ imprisonment following an operation targeting organised crime and class A drug supply in the Harrow and Wealdstone area
The men appeared at Harrow Crown Court where they pleaded guilty and were sentenced as follows: Abdulla Abdulla, 27,,of Masefield Avenue, HA7, was sentenced...
Sixteen Year Georgia Walsh Killed after being hit by a train in Sevenoaks
On Friday the 17th March, Georgia Walsh took her life – she was 16 years old. Georgia was incredibly talented, very artistic and dedicated. Georgia is loved...
Fire Crew and Coastguard Called to suspected Boat Fire on the River Hamble
Hillhead Coastguard Search and Rescue Team and Hampshire Fire and Rescue have been called to the River Hamble this afternoon (Wednesday May 30th). The teams...
Missing teenager – Adam Wallington from Harrietsham
Kent Police is appealing to members of the public to help find a teenager who has been reported missing from Harrietsham. Adam Wallington is aged 19 and was...
A man who absconded from a prison while serving a life sentence has been tracked down by investigators from Kent Police’s Wanted Person Bureau
A man who absconded from a prison while serving a life sentence has been tracked down by investigators from Kent Police’s Wanted Person Bureau. Gary...
Fire rips through 250k digger on Lake building site
Firefighters from three stations have been called to deal with a blaze at Merrie Farm Park in Lake this morning (Saturday). A large piece of plant machinery...
Police charge man with the murder of Randy Skuse in Whitechapel
A man has been charged with the murder of Randy Skuse in Whitechapel. Sahal Abdi – 26 of St Anns Road, W11 was charged on Thursday, 5 December with murder and...
Man stabbed in Nightingale Vale, Woolwich
A 20-year-old man was stabbed in Nightingale Vale last night. Police were called at 9:40pm by the London Ambulance Service. The man’s condition is said to not...
Following a public appeal last week and extensive police enquiries, two 16-year-old girls, three 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy, all from Swindon, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery
Six people are currently in custody following a robbery which occurred near East Wichel, Swindon. At some point on September 4, the victim – a vulnerable man...
Do you recognise the man in this picture?
Police want to speak to him in connection with a public order incident that took place at a store on Manor House Avenue, Southampton on Wednesday, 5 May. At...
Police are trying to locate missing 16 year-old Jesiah in believed to be in the Aldershot and Farnborough area
The 16-year-old was last seen on January 28 at his father’s home and is believed to be in the Aldershot and Farnborough area. Officers and his family...