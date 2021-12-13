Officers recently joined forces with staff from Swale Borough Council’s Environmental Enforcement Team, the Environment Agency and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.
A multi-agency operation in #Sittingbourne at a waste site led to an arrest being made
Extra 800 members of the British Armed forces being sent to Dover on Christmas day to carry out COVID19 Testing
An extra are to be sent to Kent on Christmas Day to help clear a backlog of thousands of lorries waiting to cross to France. About 6,000 lorries, Private...
The A36 has been closed in both directions near to #Landford South of Salisbury this evening. The closure is Between #A3090 and #A27 due to a collision...
Pedestrian fights for Life after Serious Two car Collision in Basingstoke knocks them from a Bridge
Police are dealing with a serious road traffic collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on Worting Road, Basingstoke. Emergency services were called...
Son of Moldova’s ex-PM renting £1000 per day Knightsbridge apartment forced to hand over nearly half a million pounds
A London student who paid £390,000 up front in rent for a Knightsbridge penthouse must hand over nearly half a million pounds, following an investigation by...
Three men charged following Flying Squad warrants in Camden Following three warrants executed on the morning of Tuesday, 7 April by the Met’s Flying Squad...
Scottish fire crews tackle over 600 deliberate fires
Firefighters have been called to tackle hundreds of needless fires across Dundee over the past year, latest figures reveal. A total of 627 deliberate fires...
Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of a man trying to grab a teenage girl in Winchester
At 4.56pm on Thursday 2 September, officers were called to reports of a 15-year-old girl being approached by a man who tried to grab her on Middle Brook Street...
Can you help find Connor Graves, 25, from #Seaford
He’s been missing since earlier this afternoon Sunday 22 November, and Police are very concerned for him. Connor may still be in the area – white...
Murdered Portsmouth Teen Post Mortem Result inconclusive
Police have revealed that an initial Post Mortem into the tragic death of a Portsmouth teenager at the weekend has proven inconclusive. Oliver Joe Blatcher...
More than 200 vehicles were stopped and searched and 30 properties visited as part of a national week of action to reduce metal theft and waste.
The Rural Engagement Team and Community Policing Teams have visited 25 scrap metal dealers, 10 vehicle dismantlers, and conducted roadside checks to help raise...
A motorcyclist who fatally injured a teenager has been jailed for five years and three months.
A motorcyclist who fatally injured a teenager has been jailed for five years and three months. Robert Varrier, 29, of Limehouse Court, Sittingbourne...
One killed Many injured after Van driven at Muslim Worshippers
One man has died after a white hire van hit 11 worshippers leaving a Muslim welfare centre in north London after midnight prayers. The Metropolitan Police said...
Police name Driver in freak Micheldever Collision
A driver who died in a freak car crash after a deer jumped in front of her car has been named as a Basingstoke Nurse. The popular 24 year old Ivory Lapitan...
Police are urgently searching for Paul Bowman who has been reported missing from Eastbourne
Paul, 60, was last seen around 4pm at Eastbourne Hospital on Friday (26 March) and officers are increasingly concerned for his welfare. He is described as...
Fire rips through Maidstone property
Kent Fire and Rescue Service are dealing with a fire in a property in Boyton Court Road, Sutton Valence near Maidstone. The road has been closed and local...
COVID-19 Variant Testing in ME15 Area
Door-to-door coronavirus testing in the ME15 area of mid-Kent will begin on Tuesday morning (2nd Feb) after a specific variant of COVID-19 was identified. Kent...
Roads Policing officer mowed down on A3
A roads polcing officer based at Havant is continuing to make a recovery after he was mowed down whilst dealing with a two vehicle collision on the A3 near...
Armed Police called after group spotted with a machete in Finsbury Park
Police were called at 6.56pm on Saturday, 10 July to reports of a disturbance involving a group of people in Birkbeck Road, N8. It was reported that the group...
Murder investigation launched after teens attack man in Hove
Police are investigating the sudden death of a 34-year-old local man at an address in Albany Villas, Hove, in the early hours of Thursday 26 December. The...
Police incident in Brighton sees Road Closure
An Incident has seen a crime scene put in place and a road closure to all vehicles being enforced. Officers from Sussex Police were called on Sunday...
Portuguese police find body of missing Joel Eldridge from Bexhill
Portuguese police investigating the disappearance of Joel Eldridge from Bexhill, who had been living in Portugal, have sadly discovered a body near the town of...
A motorist had a surprise after finding five brown long-eared bats in a green refuse sack on the A48
Local resident Huw Jones spotted the sack on the road at the Maes Y Bont turn-off last Wednesday (11 November) at approximately 5.15pm. However, he had an...
Final member of gang jailed after kidnap plot
The final member of a group of five people who kidnapped a man in south-east London has been jailed, taking the total sentences handed down to more than 40...
Police need your help to find 70 year old John Goonery
Officers need your help to find the missing John he was last seen at his home address in #Barnet. He is known to frequent Central London, as well as the local...