A drug dealer has been found guilty of stabbing and killing a father-of-five after a row erupted in a Peterborough house.
You may also like
Detectives investigating an alleged assault in Christchurch that left a man with a serious head injury are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward
Dorset Police received a report relating to an altercation involving four or five men that occurred at Ye Olde George Inn in Castle Street shortly before...
A mum whose seven year old son was killed after she left him ‘home alone’ has been jailed for four and a half years
Wendy Hall, 33, abandoned her little boy Malakye in a locked house with no gas or electricity so she could go and visit her partner. But the youngster unlocked...
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a couple sadly died in a collision on the M6 motorway
Officers were called at around 4pm on the 12th August 2021 to reports of a crash involving a Mazda 3 on the northbound side of the carriageway between...
Distraction Burglar jailed in Swindon
A man has today been sentenced to 5 years and 4 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to four counts of distraction burglary and criminal damage. Michael...
Over 4,000 domestic abuse arrests made since COVID-19 restrictions introduced
The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) is urging victims of domestic abuse, and people who suspect that friends and family members might be suffering at the...
Detectives investigating a sudden death of a man after an alleged assault in Bournemouth are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward – with one man being arrested
At 8.20pm on Monday 22 March 2021 Dorset Police was made aware by the ambulance service of a sudden death at an address in Malvern Road.It was reported that at...
Police are appealing for information in connection with a sexual assault of a girl in Wokingham. The victim, a 17-year-old girl, was walking in Easthampstead...
A Rugby man has been sentenced to prison after attacking another man with a golf club
William Richardson, 25, of Rounds Gardens, appeared at Warwick Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, 4 December after pleading guilty to two counts of...
A swan found with a large fishing hook lodged in his neck has been helped by the RSPCA
The swan – who would have experienced considerable pain and discomfort from the hook – was spotted by a member of the public at Roath Park in Cardiff. RSPCA...
Isle of Wight fire crew have been called to tackle a blaze in the open near to Sandown airport on the Island. Crews were first called to the fire in the open...
Have you seen missing Louisa Medland from Portsmouth?
Have you seen missing Louisa Medland from Portsmouth? The 37-year-old was last seen at Queen Alexandra Hospital today, 4 September, at around 9.40am. Her...
Police in Blackburn have issued with a fixed penalty ticket to home owner after breaching COVID19 restrictions
Blackburn Neighbourhood Officers have this evening responded to reports of a gathering at an address in Blackburn in contravention of the local coronavirus...
Estonian lorry driver killed in A2 Dover HGV collision
Collision investigators are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the death of a lorry driver on the A2 near Dover. It was reported that three...
Police Launch Muswell Hill Murder Probe after Woman found Stabbed to Death
At just after 7pm hrs on Thursday, 16 November, police were called to concerns for the wellbeing of a resident at an address in Hill Road, N10. Officers and...
A Leicester man has been found guilty of murder following a fatal stabbing in the city last year
Patrick McDonagh, 21, was convicted following a five-week trial at Leicester Crown Court – and was sentenced to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 26...
Family pay tribute to loving husband and dad killed in A34 horror crash
The family of a man who died in a collision on Monday 11 November have released a tribute. Police were called to the southbound carriageway of the A34 at...
Missing – Rebecca Beardsley Have you seen 32-year-old Rebecca been reported missing
The 32-year-old was reported missing from the Nottingham area on Sat 7th Nov If you have seen Rebecca please call us on 101, quoting incident number 0561 of...
First picture of school boy mowed down and killed In Loughton hit and run
First picture of Harley Watson who has been named locally by friends. The popular student was mowed down and killed in a hit and run this afternoon (Monday...
Tunbridge Wells and Sevenoaks distraction thieves jailed
Distraction thieves who stole mobile phones belonging to staff at more than 30 businesses in areas including Sevenoaks and Tunbridge Wells have been sentenced...
Woman Rushed to Hospital after being Hit By Train near Wandsworth
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by a train at Earlsfield Station near Wandsworth Police and paramedics rushed to...
M1 in Leicestershire is closed southbound due to life changing serious collision
The M1 in Leicestershire is closed southbound between J22 (Markfield) and J21 (Leicester), due to a serious collision involving a motorbike. Leicestershire...
Armed Police,Paramedics and Kent Air ambulance called after serious incident on the outskirts of Maidstone
Officers from Kent Police supported by armed Police officers were called along with two ambulances, a Senior Paramedic officer and the Kent Sussex and Surrey...
Two men from Luton were found guilty and jailed for raping and assaulting a woman, after police were called by concerned members of the public who heard her screams
At around 12.30pm on Thursday 3 March 2020, officers responded to a concern for welfare in Hockwell Ring, Luton, and found a distressed woman who had been...
A man who made arrangements to travel across the country with the intention of sexually abusing teenage girls has been sentenced
Guy Sims, aged 53, of Castle Lane, Bedford, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years’ imprisonment at Oxford Crown Court. He had been founded guilty of...