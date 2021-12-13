A teenager fatally stabbed in Small Heath has been named as Yahya Sharif – as detectives continue to appeal for information to help find his attacker
You may also like
This is a complex incident that put huge pressure on all of the emergency services this morning and will continue to take a considerable amount of time to investigate thoroughly
The M4 between Junctions 17 and 18 in both directions remains closed following two fatal road traffic collisions earlier this morning. The first collision...
Disabled Man Attacked and robbed in City cente Park in Southampton
Police are appealing for information about a robbery that took place in Palmerston Park, Southampton, on Thursday, August 4. The 54-year-old male victim, who...
Tributes have been paid to a man who was chased down the street and killed by a man with an axe in Trafford . Ryan Lowry, 36, from Marple, died at the scene...
Police seize dog that is alleged to have been dangerously out of control in a public place
There have been two reports of the animal attacking other dogs, according to Police. The first incident occurred at 11am on September 1 at Brighton Hill Sports...
Have you seen missing Veronica Turner from Liss
Police continuing to look for Veronica Turner, aged 75, who went missing from her home in Liss yesterday. A major search is underway for the missing OAP...
Man arrested for Drink Driver after Isle of Sheppey Collision
A road has been closed on the Isle of Sheppey following a serious collision on Sunday evening. The collision occurred just after 11pm on Marine Parade near to...
A thief who was spotted driving a stolen car by the victim’s daughter has been jailed for more than a year
Andrew Dunkley, 32, stole a Citroen Picasso from outside a house in Apthorpe Street, Fulbourn, on 6 March. As he erratically sped away from the scene he...
Police Appeal for witnesses after sexual assault in Southampton
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted on Southcliffe Road at around 2am on Saturday morning. Officers believe a man...
Council’s fleet wins top national award
Portsmouth City Council was named Fleet of the Year 2016 at a top national award ceremony last week. Award judges described the council’s...
Two arrested following robberies at Bluewater
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of carrying out robberies at Bluewater shopping centre. Kent Police received reports that between 7pm and 7.30pm...
Two Woman found naked and murdered in North West London Park
Wembley,North West London, Sunday 7thJune 2020 Two women found dead in north-west London park Police have launched a double murder probe after they were...
Police investigating the murder of a man gunned down are offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of his killers
Detectives investigating the murder of a man gunned down in a drive-by shooting are urging anyone with information to come forward on what is the first...
Coastguard teams from Hillhead and Portsmouth deployed after two people stuk in the mud
Coastguard teams from Hillhead, Portsmouth and Gosport & Fareham were deployed after two people were stuck 220metre in mud near to the M275 in Portsmouth...
Body found in search for missing Elildah ‘Laura’ Madenga
Police in Essex have suspended our search for Elildah ‘Laura’ Madenga, 22, who had been reported missing from Halstead.It follows the discovery of a woman’s...
A police officer from Brixton has teamed up with Levi Roots to organise as community cooking event that saw local families take part in a virtual ‘cook-along’
Officers from the Met’s Central South Command Unit joined forces with the chef and entrepreneur at the Ark Evelyn Grace Academy on Tuesday, 30...
Man wanted for drugs offences in Kent has links to Hampshire
Wayne Kassim is wanted in connection with a drugs offence in #Folkestone. He has links to #Southampton. If you know where he is call 101, quoting 46/12444/20...
A career drugs trafficker once jailed over a plot to import more than 100kg of heroin to the UK has vanished
Khaliq Ur Rehman, 47, was jailed for 16 years in September 2011 over a conspiracy to import and supply more than 100kg of the Class A from Turkey to sell in...
Fire station manager gives 31 years public service
After 31 years service To London Fire Brigade Havering Station Manager Shane Cook retired today HaroldHill firefighters joined the North east London District...
Man and woman charged with murder following death of baby In Warrinngton
A man and woman have been charged with murder following the death of a baby. At 1.05pm on Thursday 18 February police were notified that a six month old boy...
The two bodies which were recovered from a house in Troon Avenue, Dundee, have now been formally identified as Bennylyn Burke, 25, and her daughter Jellica, 2
Bennylyn and Jellica’s family have been updated and are being supported by police family liaison officers. Officers in Dundee attended a property on...
Fire crews have been called to the offices of the London Mayor, central counter-terrorism and organised crime hub this evening
A number of fire crews have been called to the 31 storey Empress State Building on Lillie Road in Hammersmith that is home to the central counter-terrorism and...
Tributes have been paid to a “fun-loving, doting dad” who was tragically killed by an uninsured and unlicensed driver
Tributes have been paid to a “fun-loving, doting dad” who was tragically killed by an uninsured and unlicensed driver. Michael James Craig, known as Mick, had...
Police Renewed appeal to find the mother of Baby M
Police enquiries are continuing and they would like to thank the community for their support since the Baby M’s body was found in Manor Park on Friday...
Officers investigating a business burglary in Southampton last November are appealing to the public for help in identifying the final person they would like to speak to in connection with the incident
Detectives have been following extensive lines of enquiry, which have so far uncovered 11 suspects, and are now releasing this image to help identify a...