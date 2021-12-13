BIRMINGHAM BREAKING Nechells WEST MIDLANDS

A teenager fatally stabbed in Small Heath has been named as Yahya Sharif – as detectives continue to appeal for information to help find his attacker

December 13, 2021
2 Min Read
 
The 18-year-old was discovered seriously injured in Coventry Road at just before 5.30pm on Friday 10 December.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics Yahya, from Nechells, was confirmed dead at the scene.
A post mortem revealed he died from a stab wound to the chest.
A statement released on behalf of his family said: “We cannot believe that Yahya has disappeared from our eyes.
“We still don’t know the reason he was killed. A young, energetic 18-year-old his dream was to be a digital marketing specialist.
“The whole community are shocked. May God be with the family he left behind, especially his parents.”
A cordon has remained in place along Coventry Road since the fatal attack so detectives can carry out extensive enquiries to try and establish what happened, who was involved and why.
Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from the homicide unit, said: “Yahya was just 18 and with his life ahead of him. This has now been taken away in the most tragic of circumstances.
There is no clear motive for the attack and we’re working round the clock to identify and trace who was responsible.
“We’ve spoken to a number of witnesses but we still need to hear from anyone with information who can help us.
“I’d appeal for those who were there at the time to do the right thing, come and speak to us and tell us exactly what happened and why. It’s the least Yahya’s family deserve.”
If you can help detectives contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website or call 101, quoting reference number 3643 10/12/21.
