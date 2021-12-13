Thirty firefighters and six fire engines have been scrambled to tackle a blaze in the heart of Clapham

Fire crews raced to the scene on St Lukes Avenue in South West London on Monday evening following reports of an electrical fire within a fuse box.

It’s understood that persons are unaccounted for after the call was made to the LFB at around 7.30pm on Monday (13th December 2021).

A number of firefighters in breathing apparatus with hose reels have been seen entering the two double bedroom apartment set in the luxury development in the heart of Clapham.

The LFB has been approached for more information