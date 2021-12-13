BREAKING GOSPORT HAMPSHIRE

Police have sadly confirmed that the body of a 64-year-old was recovered from the water at Haslar Marina this morning

December 13, 2021
A Gosport Police spokesman said, “We were called at 10.09am (on Monday) morning following the discovery of the body of a 64-year-old man in the water at Haslar Marina on Haslar Road in Gosport.
Officers attended and the death is not being treated as suspicious. The man’s family has been informed.
“A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”
Rescue crews were sent to the marina by HM Coastguard at 10am today, with paramedics, a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and an ambulance crew also attending.
A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said, “A 999 call was received just after 10am (on Monday) reporting an incident at Haslar Marina in Gosport.
“The Coastguard Rescue Teams from Hillhead and Portsmouth and the Gosport Lifeboat are in attendance alongside South Central Ambulance Service and Hampshire Constabulary.”
Gosport Police closed Haslar Road, including the bridge, whilst emergency services recovered the body.
