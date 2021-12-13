Police have sadly confirmed that the body of a 64-year-old was recovered from the water at Haslar Marina this morning
London Man facing Attempted Kidnap and Police Assault Charges remains in Custody
A man who travelled from London to the Isle of Wight in an attempt to kidnap a person from a carehome in Bembrdige on the Isle of Wight remains in custody...
Witnesses reported hearing large bangs which they believed to be gunshots however no evidence of firearms were found at the scene
Police were called at approximately 22:40hrs on Wednesday, 2 June to Rosendale Road, SE21. Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a 18...
A249 reopened after being closed for nearly five hours after HGV Fire
Police and Kent Fire and Rescue have closed the A249 between Sittingbourne and the Isle of Sheppey in Kent following a vehicle fire. At around 7.40 am...
Arsonist attack cash machines in Folkstone
An arsonist is thought have used flammable liquid in an attack on three cash machines at banks in Sandgate Road Folkstone just before 7pm today. One at the...
Man chage with four counts of attempted murder following Enfield stabbings
Liban Malhamoub, 44 of Clarence Road, Enfield, was charged in the early hours of Monday, 8 July with four counts of attempted murder and one count of...
Police chase with speeds of over 120 miles an hour closes busy road after car demolishes bus shelter in North London
Witnesses said the car span a few times in the road after it was being chased by Police. Officers from the Met Police closed the A5 Shoot-up Hill in Kilburn...
A knife-wielding robber, who you helped bring to justice, has been jailed for 13 years following the hard work by detectives.
Marcus Piper, 27, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court Piper had committed robberies, an attempted robbery and an aggravated burglary...
Computer-generated images of two men have been released as part of an investigation into an arson and a burglary in Dover
Emergency services were called to a report of a fire at a property in the Old Park Hill area of Whitfield at 5.25pm on 9 April 2021. It was established...
Wanted man smashed up gaming machine
Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him after £1,500 of damage was caused to a gaming machine with a stool at Betfred on Gosport High Street on...
Crooked Cowes pub owner to appear on “The Sheriff’s are Coming”
A crooked publican from Cowes has appeared on the BBC One prime time The Sheriff’s are coming, that is due to be broadcast today 11am. (Friday March...
Investigators are issuing an appeal after a teenager was robbed in Gravesend
At around 4.30pm on Thursday 4 March 2021, a 15-year-old boy was walking in St Aidan’s Way when he was approached by a group of 10 teenagers. It is...
Fire crews called to Chemical Spill at Southampton Hospital
Four fire crews from Hightown, Eastleigh, Cosham and Redbridge stations and a specialist support vehicle from Romsey have been called to the Thousand bed...
Fire Rips through Sandhurst Business after CNC Machine Catches Fire
Seven Fire Crews from Royal Berkshire Fire and rescue have tackled a fire that broke out at a business Park in Berkshire this morning. Fire crews have battled...
Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Westminster have made a fourth arrest
Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in Westminster have made a fourth arrest. A murder investigation was launched on 15 July after 18-year-old Ahmed...
Military seize Air Ambulance Car from Chippenham car park as part of nerve agent probe
The military have attended Wiltshire Air Ambulance’s airbase this morning, toseize an ambulance rapid response vehicle which was used to attend the Amesbury...
Smoke-logged flats prompts late night cooking warning after Woman Rescued from Southsea Flat
A woman had to be led to safety by firefighters in the early hours of this morning after her flat filled with smoke in Clarendon Road. Firefighters from...
A man has been charged by officers investigating the deaths of two children in Ilford
A man has been charged by officers investigating the deaths of two children in Ilford. Nadarajah Nithiyakumar, 40, of Aldborough Parade, Ilford was charged on...
Detectives investigating death of woman after Orpington house fire
Detectives investigating death of woman after Orpington house fire. Police were called to an address in Cray Avenue at 11.15pm on Monday, 28 May to assist the...
Man in Four Hour Stand off on a Roof with Police in Portsmouth
A man has been arrested after a four-hour rooftop stand-off with Police in Portsmouth . Police were called out to Widley Road in the Stamshaw area of...
First Pictures of the four men killed in Headcorn horror crash as Relatives paid tribute saying a big hole has been left in their lives
All four men died at the scene of a collision that officers from Kent Police spent over 12 hours investigating. A 15-year-old boy remains in a critical...
Two men who were found in possession of knife following a disturbance in Harlow have been jailed
Two men who were found in possession of knife following a disturbance in Harlow have been jailed for a total of three years and one month. At Chelmsford Crown...
Murder probe launched 15 years after Acton attack
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a father-of-two, 15 years after he was brutally attacked in Acton. Rajesh Verma was assaulted...
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering 40-year-old Daniel Littlewood in Norwich earlier this year
Officers discovered Daniel’s body in Clapham Woods, off Drayton Road, just before 5.15am on Monday 22 June 2020. He had suffered severe head injuries. Andrew...
Out of Control Croydon fire now being declared as “Major incident”
Over a hundred firefighters with 15 Fire appliances are now tackling a blaze that is out of control in the heart of Croydon. [liveblog] The incident...