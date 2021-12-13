BREAKING HAMPSHIRE PORTSMOUTH

Officers investigating a house burglary in Portsmouth have charged a man

December 13, 2021
1 Min Read
 
Harley Cumber, 20, of Delphi Way, Waterlooville, has been charged with dwelling burglary and theft of a pedal cycle.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (15th December).
The charges come after an e-scooter and mountain bike were stolen from a property on Sandringham Road on 19th September.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp