BREAKING HAMPSHIRE PORTSMOUTH

A Landport woman will be spending Christmas behind bars after facing a judge at Portsmouth Crown Court, on affray charges, steaming drunk

December 13, 2021
2 Min Read
 
Drunk Donna Urquhart, 43, paid the price for swigging vodka before the hearing when she was locked up for the festive period after His Honour Judge William Ashworth deemed her too drunk to sentence on Friday morning.
After making the call to remand the inebriated defendant to prison for over a month – until 14th January – the judge was suddenly rounded on from the public gallery.
A male supporter of the defendant subjected Judge Ashworth to a sustained torrent of abuse until court security stepped in and removed him whilst Urquhart was taken down.
The case of affray, following an incident on 9th April 2020, had been delayed as Urquhart’s defence barrister Rob Harding pleaded for more time to assess his client amid concerns over her state after reports security had been forced to confiscate vodka from her.
After the case was called on, Mr Harding requested for the case to be sentenced in the afternoon with probation able to carry out a stand-down report on the day.
But Judge Ashworth, less than impressed with Urquhart’s open disregard for the court, decided to remand the defendant for over a month instead – with her ‘too intoxicated to be sentenced’.
“I’m concerned about your intoxication, so you will be remanded in custody,” he said – prompting the angry man in the public gallery to unleash his foul-mouthed tirade at the judge.
‘You’re having a fucking laugh,’ he began, before continuing his withering verbal assault, and then adding,” You and your silly wig.”
With Urquhart and her male cheerleader now out the courtroom, the judge turned to Urquhart’s co-defendant Chloe Rowsell, 22, who was sentenced for affray.
Rowsell, of St Faiths Road, Landport, was handed a 12-month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work and an electronic tag for six weeks from 7pm -7am until 1st February.
The judge said there was significant mitigation for the woman, of previous good character, who cares for her mum and son.
Urquhart, meanwhile, will reappear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday 14th January to be sentenced again.
 
 
 
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp