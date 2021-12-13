A Landport woman will be spending Christmas behind bars after facing a judge at Portsmouth Crown Court, on affray charges, steaming drunk
Sixty Firefighters called to tackle warehouse blaze in Southall
Around 60 firefighters along with 15 fire appliances are currently tackling a large blaze that has broken out on Kingsbridge Crescent in #Southall this evening...
How Many People are going to have to Die before Whirlpool wake up
A Product recall has been issued for Hotpoint, Indesit and Creda tumble dryers over fears they could catch fire. We can reveal that three more brands have ...
A post mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death in Paul Morgan
A man who was stabbed to death in Liverpool on Saturday has been named as Paul Morgan, 39, was stabbed to death in Prince William Street, Dingle A post mortem...
Driver’s lucky escape on A3 near Hindhead tunnel Long delays
A driver had a lucky escape after their car ploughed into the barriers on the busy northbound A3 this evening. the incident involving a black min cooper is...
Major What’s App changes coming to your mobile very soon
If you’ve ever sent a WhatsApp message you regretted, the latest change to the popular messenger will be the answer to your prayers. According to a...
Violent robber rammed police cars in a high-performance Audi he stole at gunpoint
Officers spotted Jobi Nembhard driving the S4 Quattro in Lode Lane, Solihull, on 15 February 10 days after he’d stolen it during a break-in when he pointed...
Police are concerned for Skye Johnson who’s missing from Hackney
Police are concerned for Skye Johnson, 24, who has links to #Hackney. She is believed to have been in the #Edmonton area on Friday evening into the early...
#Every Little Helps as Tesco lorry hits Tunbridge Wells Bridge again
The A26 Eridge Road in Tunbridge Wells remains closed in both directions after a ‘Tesco lorry’ hit the railway bridge near the garden centre at about 3pm...
Copnor Pub Evacuated after Nosious smell Sparks Alert
Emergency Services have been called to The Star and Garter Public house in Portsmouth after reports of a “chemical incident” this evening September 29.
Locks Heath Arsonist Remanded to Crown Court
A 21-year-old man from Locks Heath has appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning. Chad Dendy of Drake Close dressed in a black woollen jumper...
Jarvis Road Stand off ended with Man being arrested Again by Police
A man has been arrested for a second time after being over powered by Police dressed in riot gear from a property in Portsmouth. Police shouted ordered to the...
Police and fire crews called to shots fired in Biggin Hill
Emergency services have been called to an incident were shots have been fire and a fire has broken out at a property on Main Road in Biggin Hill. ...
Officers investigating a serious assault on Telephone Road in the early hours of Monday, 4 October, have charged a man
Abdulalazim Ahmed, 18, of Washington Road, Portsmouth, has been charged with Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with intent. He was remanded in custody to...
Rapist who nearly craved woman head in with hammer is jailed for 13 years
A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to two counts of rape. On Monday, 21 October, Ryan Bruce, 26 of no fixed abode was sentenced to 13 years in prison...
UPDATED: Woman Cut from Vehicle after Four Vehicle Crash in Fareham
Newgate Lane in Fareham by HMS Collingwood has been closed by Police following a serious four vehicle road traffic collision. The Collision involving a skip...
Man charged with two burglaries in Dover
A burglar has been charged after jewellery and electronic equipment was stolen from homes in Dover. Kent Police received a report that a laptop, a tablet...
A ‘cold and dangerous’ man has been jailed for life following a stranger attack on a young woman in Cardiff
Craig Walters, who also goes by Craig Watts and Craig Whites, was identified by using Facial Recognition on a CCTV image taken from a bus he had been...
Coronavirus restrictions: bailiffs agree not to evict tenants in tier 2 and 3 areas
Tenants in parts of England and Wales will be protected from eviction while they are living under tightened Coronavirus restrictions after an agreement was...
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a disused church and community centre on Woodgrange Road in Forest Gate
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a disused church and community centre on Woodgrange Road in Forest Gate. Part of the...
Woman Found Guilty of Murder after plunging steak knife into boyfriend’s Back
Deborah Napier (53) has today (Nov 24) been found guilty of murder at Winchester Crown Court Napier was arrested following the death of Jolyon Wray, who died...
More than 70 people have been reported for the consideration of fixed penalty notices after they breached the Coronavirus regulations by attending a party on a boat in Ealing
Police were called to Volt Avenue, North Acton shortly after 11pm on Saturday, 30 January to reports of a large gathering on a moored boat. Police...
Firefighter Charged with causing death by careless driving over Death in Royston
A firefighter has been charged with causing the death of a man who was hit by a fire engine responding to an emergency call. Mitchell Bailey, 58, a pedestrian...
Fire crews from the London Fire brigade have been called a single vehicle road traffic collision on Westbury Avenue, Wood Green. Crews were called just after...
Police throw South East London Park into Lockdown
Officers from the Met Police major crime team have thrown a local South East London Park into lockdown following the discovery of a body. The grim discovery...