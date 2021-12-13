Rescue helicopter 163 called to TUI Cruise ship following medical emergency in the middle of the Channel

The UK Coastguard rescue helicopter 163 has been scrambled from it’s bases in Lydd in Kent this evening (Monday 13th December 2021) to assist in the medical evacuation of passenger from the cruise ship Mein Schiff Herz that has just stared 38 days, round-trip Karibische Inseln Ab Bremerhaven cruise.

The call from the ship’s master for helicopter evacuation to the UK Coastguard came in at around 8 pm UK time on Monday evening.

The ship currently has over 2,500 passengers and over 1,00 crew onboard. The vessel in the middle of the English Channel on route to Portugal is part of the 38-day itinerary.

The fully trained paramedics winchman was lowered onto the ship to assess and assist in the removal of the sick passenger.

One passenger has been airlifted from 316 metre long cruise ship to the William Harvey hospital in Ashford.

Mein Schiff Herz is the second of two Century-class cruise ships operated by TUI Cruises. Built for Celebrity Cruises at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, she was launched on 11 July 1997, and was christened and entered service as MV Mercury on 27 October 1997