An investigation has been launched following a fatal fire in Tottenham where a woman has died at the scene

Sadly, a woman has died following a flat fire on Summerhill Road in Tottenham this afternoon.

Part of a three-roomed flat on the first floor of a mid-terrace building was damaged by fire.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman via an internal staircase. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The London Fire Brigade was called at 3.36pm and the fire was under control by 5.08pm. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Tottenham, Stoke Newington, Holloway and Hornsey fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.