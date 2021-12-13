A man who was stabbed to death in Bolton has been named as 25-year-old Tyrone Williamson as the investigation continues

Shortly before 6.40pm on Saturday 11 December 2021, police were called to reports of a stabbing on Battenberg Road, Bolton.

Emergency services attended and 25-year-old Tyrone Williamson was taken to hospital where he sadly later died.

Officers were subsequently called at around 8.40pm the same day to additional reports that a 41-year-old man had been stabbed near to Lincoln Road, Bolton.

Both incidents are believed to be linked and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding these events.

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains in hospital in a stable condition and has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody at this time. A 21-year-old woman was also arrested and has since been released with no further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Dan Clegg, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “This was a tragic incident where a young man has sadly lost his life. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our investigation is very much on-going and a number of lines of enquiry are already being followed up.

“We would strongly urge anyone with information – including dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time of the incident – to contact us on 0161 856 7382.”