Information is sought to help locate a missing girl from Paddock Wood

Emily Durkin was reporting missing shortly before 5pm on Monday 13 December 2021 and officers are concerned for her welfare.

The 13-year-old is believed to have last been seen near Paddock Wood railway station at around 4pm and may have since travelled to London.

Can you help?

She is described as around five feet, two inches tall, with light brown hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

She is believed to have been wearing school uniform, a black coat with a fur-lined hood and was carrying a Michael Kors bag when last seen.

Anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts should call 101, quoting reference 13-0977.