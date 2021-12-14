A 62-year-old woman has been sentenced to six years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to nine counts of sexually abusing a child

Astrid Hilton, previously of Northampton, began abusing the boy in 2004 when he was seven-years-old, forcing him to engage in sexual activity over a webcam to satisfy paedophiles overseas.

The abuse continued for about a year and resulted in a paedophile travelling from Canada to Northampton where the boy was forced to engage in further sexual activity.

Having lived with the memories and effects of this abuse for nearly 16 years, in 2020 – the boy, who by now was a 24-year-old man, took the incredibly courageous step to report the abuse he had suffered to Northamptonshire Police.

An investigation was launched by DS Andrea Taylor and Hilton was arrested and charged.

After pleading guilty to nine offences, Hilton appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, December 10, and was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

DS Taylor said: “I am incredibly proud of the young man in this case who has shown courage beyond measure in reporting what happened to him as a boy to the police and seeing this case through to its end.

“I will not refer to him as ‘Astrid Hilton’s victim’ because he is so much more than that. He is a kind, strong, thoughtful and articulate man who has refused to have his life defined by the actions of depraved individuals like Hilton.

“He is hardworking, with a strong support network, and I hope the conclusion of this case gives him the closure he needs to move forward with a life that has an incredible amount of promise in it.

“As for Astrid Hilton, she is now where she belongs. And when that cell door closes every night, I hope she feels disgusted with herself and remembers the prison in which she caged this young man the moment she laid a hand on him.

“For nearly 16 years she thought she had escaped justice. But thanks to his bravery, we were able to get her in the end.”

Northamptonshire Police takes reports of sexual assault very seriously and will always treat reports of this nature with the confidentiality and sensitivity they deserve.

We will believe you.

If you have been a victim of sexual assault, whether recent or non-recent, please come forward and call us on 101 or use our online reporting tool at www.northants.pnn.police.uk

*This article and custody image have been released with the support and agreement of the victim, who has life-long anonymity as a victim of sexual abuse.*