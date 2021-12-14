Cordons are in place at Leicester Square due to a suspected gas leak. Emergency services are in attendance and managing the incident. A number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution, and the square is currently closed to pedestrians. Please avoid the area.
Major gas leak sees Leicester Square sealed off
Hit and run driver jailed after leaving scooterist with life changing injuries
A hit and run motorist who collided with a motorcyclist and dragged him along the carriageway causing life-changing injuries has been jailed. The court heard...
A man who was jailed for more than 34 months after bombarding a Chesterfield taxi firm with calls, in a bid to blackmail money from the owner of the business, has been ordered to pay back just £1 after it was found that all the money he stole had been spent
Ehsen Abdul Razak, 24, of Strachan Street, Maidstone and Gracia Mbwiti of Harts Lane, Barking launched a Telephone Denial of Service (TDOS) attack on A-Line...
Cuxton man jailed for engaging in sexual activity with a child Inciting two children to engage in sexual activity has led to a five year prison sentence for a...
Witness appeal after robbery in Southampton
Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Southampton on Monday 7 June. At 8.35pm, an 18-year-old man was approached by three boys at the bus...
UPDATE ::Staplers Road closed in both direction after Sewage Main Bursts
Traffic in Newport has ground to a halt after the totally closure of Staplers Road in Newport for emergency works. Contractors working on behalf of Southern...
A man has been charged following a fatal collision in #Loughton
A man has been charged following a fatal collision in #Loughton in August last year. Sophia Khan, 16, and Max Halcrow, 21, sadly died, and two teenage girls...
Firefighters were called to reports of smoke issuing from the bedroom window of a two-storey home in Belgrave Road, Minster-on-Sea, on the Isle of Sheppey
Upon arrival, crews in breathing apparatus set to putting out the fire with high-pressure hoses and fans designed to drive smoke and fumes from buildings...
A man who shared extremist material encouraging violent Jihad has been jailed
The offences date back to 2017 and relate to Islamist material which glorified acts of terrorism. Fahd Ismail, 33 (09.07.88), of south east London was...
A man who threatened a member of rail staff at York station has been jailed for 20 weeks
Philip Longstaff, aged 49, of Coronation Avenue, Shildon, was jailed by North Northumbria Magistrates on Thursday, 12 November, after breaching bail...
CCTV released in renewed appeal following sexual assaults in Ashford
CCTV released in renewed appeal following sexual assaults in Ashford A CCTV image has been released as officers renew their appeal to find the person...
Two men remanded in connection with 2019 murder of Steven Brown in Stoke Newington
Two men have been charged with the murder of Steven Brown, 47, who was found with fatal stab injuries in Stoke Newington in April 2019. Alican Cetinkaya, 24 of...
A man has been charged with the murder of Abdi Khadar Adan who died after being stabbed in Waltham Forest
Kieran McHugh – 30 of Lea Bridge Road, E10 will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 25 August charged with murder. McHugh was...
Sainsbury’s has recalled a number of its own brand pet foods following concerns that they could cause vomiting and diarrhoea
Sainsbury’s has recalled a number of its own brand pet foods following concerns that they could cause vomiting and diarrhoea if fed to animals over a...
A male suspect has entered the basement parking area of a property and stolen a mountain bike during the burglary
Police are appealing for information about a burglary on Notte Street, Plymouth, in the early hours of the morning on Friday 28 August. At around 2.30am a male...
Fire service ‘on standby’ again as Salisbury Plain grass blaze re-ignites
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service are on standby again as the major grass blaze on Salisbury Plain re-ignites after army activities in recent days...
No serious injuries reported to passengers
At 3.40pm on Thursday 10th December a mobile Roads Policing patrol located a road traffic collision at the Junction of Ashburton Road and the A382 Bovey Tracey...
Teen rushed to hospital after stabbing in Brixton
A 17 year old Youth has been stabbed in Brixton London Met Police attended Brixton Rd at 11.45am this morning and found the victim suffering knife Injuries...
A collisoin on Kings Drive in Torquay has left the driver of a BMW with life threatening injuries
At approximately 12.48am on Sunday 21st February 2021 a single vehicle road traffic collision occurred on The King’s Drive, Torquay. The vehicle is a 2013...
A woman who ran a sexual services business has been jailed alongside her brother and an associate after detectives discovered they were exploiting vulnerable women for their own financial gain
Claudia Anca, 27 and Vasile Anca, 24 both of Garfield Road, Chingford, and Mihaita Strat, 51, of Henley Road, Redbridge, were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown...
Burglars thought using Car Wash would give them a Clean Get away from Police
Two burglars were sentenced on Monday (14 August) after breaking into a house and stealing a car. Jodie Finn, 34, of Woodthorpe Road and Antek Pryce 40, of...
Two men arrested in Portsmouth Attempted Murder investigation
Police were called just after 5.30pm on Friday 30th April to reports of a man being attacked with a knife on Arundel Street, at the junction with Buckingham...
Pensioner dies in Fatal Whitstable collision
Dashcam footage is being sought following a fatal road traffic collision in Whitstable. Police were called to the A2990, Old Thanet Way at 7.31pm on Friday, 1...
Delays after line side fire in Horsham
The line between Horsham and Dorking was closed this afternoon after a line side fire which caused caused severe cable damage to cables. Fire crews from West...
Police appealing for help to locate Tyler Heydon who is wanted for a serious assault in Nuneaton
Police appealing for help to locate 27-year old Tyler Heydon, who we would like to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Nuneaton. The incident took...