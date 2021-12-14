Can you help find Jade, 20, who is missing

The mum to be was last seen at around 2pm on 12Dec?
Jade is pregnant and frequents areas in #Brixton and #TulseHill.
If you can help please 101 quote 21MIS038909.
Met Police say at 5:59pm they were called to Ramilles Close, SW2. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. So far no arrests have been made. It comes after...
Seven people have been charged and will appear in court today to face drug-related offences following a series of raids across Essex, Hertfordshire, London and...
Firefighters from Shanklin been called to rescue three young children trapped on the cliff edge at St Boniface down on the outskirts of Ventnor on the Isle of...
Eight people have been hurt, one seriously, following a three-vehicle collision in Newport Police were called to Parkhurst Road in Newport at 8.30am this...
A major gas leak from a pipe in a field on Ratling Road has finally been repaired. Gas started roaring from the ruptured pipe Saturday night. The Yodel depot...
David Harker is serving a life sentence after admitting the manslaughter of Julie Paterson in Darlington in 1998. Her partial remains were discovered a month...
Hashem Abedi 23 who was convicted of helping his brother Salman carry out a terror attack on the Manchester Arena in May 2017 which killed 22 people has been...
Snow map for tomorrow. There are some places that have absolutely zero of anything over them so I apologise since I can only cover so much without special...
Officers from Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted and robbed in Bagshot. Police were called to Gloucester Road in Bagshot at...
“I am very excited to be joining forces with the Turnpike leadership team to help scale our commercial efforts worldwide,” says Shawn Adamek about his...
A passenger on a packed commuter train was stabbed to death after an argument broke out over space in an aisle a court has heard. Darren Pencille is accused of...
Officers investigating the contamination of products at a number of west London supermarkets have charged a man. Leoaai Elghareeb, 37 of Crabtree Lane, SW6...
This vile babyface teen has been named as the feral yob who attacked a defenceless Cat sat on a wall in Portsmouth on Saturday. The smirking...
Officers from Kent Police had to call in Public order officers and Dog Handlers after throwing the town into lockdown. Drunken yobs attacked Police after...
The A282 Southbound at Dartford River Crossing (the Queen Elizabeth 2nd bridge) is closed due to a Police led incident. Essex Police and Kent Police are...
Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing in South Hampstead have charged a man. Amil Choudhury, 20 of Walterton Road, W9 was charged on Monday, 29 July with...
Antony Agnew, 26, of Alder Road, Southampton was part of a group of four masked burglars who ransacked a house in Dean Lane, Winchester on 4 January. They...
Sadly News to report this afternoon. Police searching for missing woman from Ryde have confirmed that a body has been found. Missing Joyce was found following...
An investigation into the deaths of three men in Redbridge continues. Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command launched an investigation after...
Police were called to at 8.49pm on Monday, 30 November to reports of a Citroen Dispatch van in collision with a silver-coloured Vauxhall Corsa on the A406 at...
Two quick-thinking officers helped save the lives of residents in a block of flats in Harrow after a fire was reported nearby. On Saturday, 7 March at 6.30pm...
Police have closed the main road into Yarmouth this afternoon (Monday) following a three vehicle road traffic collision near Cranmore. The incident has taken...
A 44-year-old man was taken into custody on Saturday 14 July 2018 on suspicion of assisting an offender. The arrest relates to an incident in Biggins Wood...
Liban Malhamoub, 45 of Livingstone Road, N13 pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted murder at the Old Bailey on Monday, 11 January. He will be sentenced...