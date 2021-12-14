BREAKING BRIXTON LONDON MISSING

Can you help find Jade, 20, who is missing

December 14, 2021
The mum to be was last seen at around 2pm on 12Dec?

Jade is pregnant and frequents areas in #Brixton and #TulseHill.

If you can help please 101 quote 21MIS038909.

