Detectives are renewing appeals for information following a violent robbery in Newham and have released images of two people they wish to identify

At around 10.15pm on Friday, 29 October, a 22-year-old man was attacked from behind by three males as he walked along St Georges Road, E7.

The suspects took £20 from the victim before knocking him to the floor and jointly attacking him.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment to head and facial injuries and a broken leg. He continues to receive treatment for his injuries.

Detectives have today released CCTV images of two of the males they need to speak with in connection with the assault.

Detective Constable Tiffany Africa, of the Met’s North East Command, said: “Our investigation into this assault remains ongoing, but we need your help to identify those people responsible.

“Do you recognise anyone in these images? Were you in the area at the time or the attack, and did you film it on your phone?

“We need to locate the people behind this assault. Do the right thing and call us.”

Anyone with information or footage should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 8133/29Nov.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.