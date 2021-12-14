BIRMINGHAM BREAKING WEST MIDLANDS

Detectives investigating after a baby boy was abandoned in King’s Norton in April have identified the baby’s mother

December 14, 2021
The baby was found on The Mounds, off Shannon Road on Thursday 22 April. He was found clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker.
He was named George by the medical staff looking after him – a reference to him being found the day before St George’s Day.
In a statement West Midlands Police said:
“The support from the public and media has been instrumental in identifying the mother. West Midlands Police received an overwhelming response with more than 1000 lines of enquiry and have since been able to locate the baby’s mother.
“As stated in our public appeals, our priority was always to ensure mom was safe and supported. We can confirm that no further action will be taken by us and, with partners, we are ensuring that she is getting the appropriate support and care she needs.
This is a very upsetting case, we would ask you not to speculate any further, as this is deeply distressing for those concerned.
“We would like to thank you for all your help and support in what has been a very sensitive and emotive matter for everyone including investigators who have worked tirelessly to ensure this outcome. We wish the baby all the best in the future.”
