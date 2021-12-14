Detectives investigating after a baby boy was abandoned in King’s Norton in April have identified the baby’s mother
You may also like
Exclusive:Mum of Two Found Dead in Ventnor Property on the Isle of Wight
A woman named locally as Amie Welsh has sadly been found dead in a property on the Isle of Wight. Emergency services were called to the property in Chestnut...
Man fighting for his life after an altercation inside KFC at Walton on Thames
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was left fighting for his life after an altercation in Walton on Thames earlier this evening. We...
CLA South East is calling on the public to take extra care in the countryside due to the increased fire risk, especially on hillsides, moors and heathland as...
A man has sadly died following a crash on the Sussex Hampshire border
At 11.40pm on Wednesday 10 February, a black Volkswagen Golf was travelling east towards Chichester on the A27 when it crashed. The driver – a 25-year-old man...
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses to come forward after a violent assault between two groups of people in Westminster
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses to come forward after a violent assault between two groups of people in Westminster. Officers were...
Murder investigation launched in Old Trafford after 16-year-old male stabbed
A murder investigation has been launched in Old Trafford, after a 16-year-old male was stabbed. Police were called to Norton Street just before 6pm on...
Police have thrown up temporary road closures in area around Downing Street in Whitehall while a suspect item is assessed. Specialist officers are now in...
A murder investigation has been launched in Aylesbury
Members of the public contacted Police to report an assault on the Grand Union Canal near Broughton in Aylesbury at about 12.20pm on Monday 26th April 2021...
A man has died following a collision involving a motorbike and a car on the A128 at Bulphan
The collision happened near to Ye Old Plough House at around 6pm yesterday (Monday 28 December).Sadly, a man riding the motorbike – a white Honda CRF 1100 –...
Fire crews called to field ablaze near Canterbury
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a field fire on Cooting Lane in Adisham, near Canterbury. Two fire engines were sent to the scene and crews used...
Don’t call us – we’ll call you
Instead, a bolstered frontline team will proactively call claimants if they need to check any of the information provided as part of the claim, as well as...
A drug dealer is starting a prison sentence of more than three years after his DNA was detected on cocaine supplies seized by police from a car in Tunbridge Wells
Jack Davis was jailed at Maidstone Crown Court, after phone evidence also proved he had been orchestrating a supply network to multiple users. Davis was a...
“Caring, compassionate, knowledgeable and professional” One Year on Since Officers Lost Popular Colleague
“Caring, compassionate, knowledgeable and professional” Today marks a year since the passing of our much loved Hampshire Constabulary colleague PC...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in Camden
Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in Camden. Emergency services were called at approximately 7.52pm on Tuesday, 28 July to Euston...
A prolific burglar has been jailed after he used a crowbar to force his way into several shops across Kent to steal cigarettes, alcohol and cash
Mohammad Setar was responsible for a seven-day crime spree during 2020, when he caused thousands of pounds of damage to businesses in areas including Hadlow...
Nuisance motorbike seized in Margate
A 46-year-old biker had his vehicle seized by Kent Police after ignoring a warning against riding in an anti-social manner. On Tuesday 12 June officers on...
Urgent appeal launched for missing 78 year old Angela Suddery who suffers from Dementia
Police are urgently looking for missing 78-year-old Angela Suddery who suffers from Dementia. She was wearing green footwear, blue jeans and a coat. Angela...
Threats to shoot a police officer in the head have led to a Chatham man being jailed for one year and two months.
While holding what is now known to be an imitation firearm, Russell McIlwrath made more than a dozen threats to shoot a police constable while they...
Emergency services Called to collision involving two HGV’s in Dartford crossing
Officers from Kent Police, traffic officer from Highway England and paramedics in South East Coast Ambulance Service have all been scrambled to the Dartford...
Two charged over Tottenham hit and run
Police investigating an officer being injured when he was driven at during a vehicle stop in White Hart Lane, N17 at 11.30am on Tuesday, 29 October 2019 have...
A man admitted to causing the death of a man in Enfield has been jailed for more than seven years
Rayshawn Collins, 18 , of Durants Road, Enfield, was sentenced to seven years and six months’ imprisonment at the Old Bailey on Friday, 12 October. He...
Gosport MP, Caroline Dinenage, has today welcomed the Government’s winter support package for children and families
Gosport MP, Caroline Dinenage, has today welcomed the Government’s winter support package for children and families. Caroline has been contacted by many...
Probe launched after 12 year old school girl is robbed by a man
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary have launched an investigation after a Purse was robbed from 12 year old girl. The wicked street robbery happened in Daisy...
Eight fire crews called Fire at the Grand Burstin Hotel in Folkestone
Firefighters from Kent fire and rescue are currently dealing with an incident at The Grand Burstin Hotel on Marine Parade in #Folkestone. Eight pumping...