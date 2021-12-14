Firefighters rescued a woman from a flat fire on St Luke’s Avenue in Clapham last night

Part of a split-level flat across the 10th and 11th floors of a residential block was damaged by fire. A woman was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

Station Commander Chris Jenner, who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman from a balcony using a fire escape hood.

“Crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control and prevent it from causing further damage.”

Fire escape hoods provide members of the public with up to 15 minutes of protection from four of the main fire gases (carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide, hydrogen chloride and acrolein) and can be worn by conscious or unconscious people.

If more than 15 minutes of protection is required then another hood can be given to each wearer. They do not provide oxygen but temporarily filter toxic smoke to make breathing easier.

The Brigade was called at 7.33pm and the fire was under control by 8.11pm. Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Clapham, Brixton, Battersea, Tooting, Chelsea and Lambeth fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.