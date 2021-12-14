The victim, who is in his 50s, sustained a head injury at some point between 9.50pm and 10.15pm on Thursday 9 December 2021. He was found injured in Thames Way, next to a roundabout which adjoins car park C at Ebbsfleet International train station, by two members of the public.
Information is sought after a man was attacked in Ebbsfleet Station car park
