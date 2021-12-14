Information is sought after a man was attacked in Ebbsfleet Station car park

The victim, who is in his 50s, sustained a head injury at some point between 9.50pm and 10.15pm on Thursday 9 December 2021. He was found injured in Thames Way, next to a roundabout which adjoins car park C at Ebbsfleet International train station, by two members of the public.

It was initially not known how he had sustained the injuries and he was taken to a local hospital by South East Coast Ambulance Service

Subsequent checks at hospital revealed the victim’s injuries are consistent with being assaulted.

Officers in our North Kent Criminal Investigation Department are working to establish the full circumstances and are reviewing available CCTV.

As part of their enquiries, they are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, including the two men who stopped to provide the victim with assistance before the ambulance crews arrived and any passing motorists who may have dashcam footage filmed in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 01474 366149 quoting 46/254207/21.