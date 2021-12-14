A 19-year-old man from Portsmouth has been sentenced to eight years in prison following a knife attack in city centre earlier this year

Fabian Silva, of Sedgley Close, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday (Monday 13 December), having previously been found guilty of Section 18 wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place following a trial at the same court in October.

The court heard how Silva was found guilty by a jury for the serious assault of a 19-year-old man in Slindon Street on April 30th this year.

Police were called to the area at approximately 5.30pm following a report that a 19-year-old had been stabbed. Officers attended and located the victim with a serious wound to his right arm. He was transported to Southampton General Hospital in a serious condition where he was put into an induced coma and underwent surgery. He has since recovered from his injuries.

An investigation was launched and officers arrested and later charged Silva in connection with the incident. He denied the charges but was found guilty and has been sentenced to eight years with an extension of one year.

A second 19-year-old man was also charged in connection with this incident. He was found not guilty of Section 18 wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place by the jury.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Burton said: “This was a senseless and brazen attack in broad daylight in a busy part of the city centre. While the victim suffered serious injuries, he’s very fortunate to be alive and this could have had much graver consequences.

“We’re pleased with this sentence today which comes as the result of a thorough investigation. We hope that today’s sentence reassures our communities that we will not tolerate violent offences of this nature and those responsible will be brought to justice.

“Knife crime can have a devastating impact on families and communities and we continue to work day and night to tackle it. We want those who may be carrying a knife out of fear to come forward and speak with police or an adult that they can trust such as a youth worker, teacher at school, charities or by calling Crimestoppers. We want to help young people get out of the cycle of violence and stop the devastation caused to them and their families due to knife crime.”