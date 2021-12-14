Fire crews call to London Bridge Hotel in Sothwark

Four fire engines and 20 firefighters have been called to a boutique hotel in Southwark we can reveal.

Fire crews from the London Fire Brigade were called to the London Bridge Hotel just after 11 am on Tuesday following reports of a blaze.

A road closure has been put in place whilst crews carry out an investigation and attempt to locate the origin of the fire.

The hotel has been fully evacuated and fire crews have been seen to enter the building wearing breathing apparatus.

The London Fire Brigade have been approached further statement