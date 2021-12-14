A 14 year old boy has been charged with the murder of a man in Rainham

Police were called at 7.53pmon Wednesday, 1 December to Louise Gardens, Rainham, following reports of a disturbance in the street involving a group of people. Officers attended with paramedics.

A 37-year-old man was found unresponsive having sustained a stab injury. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has been formally identified as Amandeep Mickey Singh Johal who lived locally. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A woman was also found with an injury to her wrist. She was taken to hospital. Her condition has been assessed as non-life-threatening.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

On Thursday, 9 December, a 17-year-old male , a 14-year-old male and another 14 year old male were arrested on suspicion of murder.

One of the 14-year-olds has been charged with the murder of Mr Johal and with possession of a bladed article. He appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 11 December and was remanded in custody.

He subsequently appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 14 December and was released on bail.

Two males have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Four women, aged between 21 and 48 years and a 17-year-old girl had previously been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody. They were later released on bail to a date in late December.

Anyone who has information that may assist the investigation should call 101 ref CAD 6386/1Dec221. To remain 100 per cent anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.