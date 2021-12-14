Fire crews tackle blaze in ground floor annex at the London Bridge Hotel

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a range of shops and a hotel in Great Dover Street, Southwark.

Part of a room in a ground floor annex was damaged by fire. Crews also investigated the building’s internal extraction system but found no further fire. Forty people left an adjoining building before the arrival of the Brigade.

The Brigade was called at 1048am and the fire was under control by 1243pm

Fire crews from Dowgate, Old Kent Road and Dockhead stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.