A memorial service for former Met officer DC Jim Morrison has taken place in central London on the 30th anniversary of his brutal murder

The Commissioner, along with police colleagues, gathered together with friends and family and other guests to remember the young officer at a special service held outside the Indian High Commission, near the spot where he was killed.

DC Morrison was off duty when he was stabbed in Montreal Place, Covent Garden, WC2 following a struggle with a man he was trying to arrest for a suspected bag theft. Despite extensive inquiries and a number of arrests over the years, his murderer has never been brought to justice.

The officer, aged just 26, was renowned for his dedication to duty and flair for dealing with street crime. He left behind a young widow, Victoria.

Many of Jim’s relatives and friends travelled to London from as far afield as Skye, Inverness, Dumbarton and Glasgow to mark the anniversary on 13 December.

A tribute from Jim’s widow Victoria was read out at the service by Jim’s brother Donald Morrison – it stated: “I feel very privileged to have known him and to have been his wife if only for such a short time.’’

“I am honoured to be part of such a loving, kind and caring family, who have continued to support me over the years, as I’m sure Jim would have wanted.

“Jim was brave and always willing to help others. He was honoured to be a Metropolitan Police officer.’’

The service, attended by nearly 100 people, was conducted by the Senior Chaplin for the Met Police Rev’d Prebendary Jonathan Osborne, and also included a reading by his former friend and colleague retired Detective Inspector Dave Willis.

Family members laid a number of wreaths at the memorial stone. The Met Commissioner Cressida Dick also added a floral tribute, alongside other flowers from former colleagues.

The ceremony was closed by piper Alan Black, a friend of the family, who played a Scottish lament.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Reeves, of Central Specialist Crime, who is leading the ongoing investigation, attended the service along with colleagues from her team.

Detective Chief Inspector Reeves said: “I think that the key to identifying Jim’s killer will be through continued help and information from the community, particularly the North African community, living and working in London’s West End in 1991.’’

At the time of the attack the suspect was described as being of Algerian or North African appearance, 5ft 10inches tall and aged approximately 27 to 30.

He was of medium build, clean shaven and had dark collar length hair, with distinctive tight curls at the front. He was wearing a waist length tan/brown leather jacket.

Officers believe members of the Algerian and North African community, resident in London now, or back in 1991, could help solve the case and want to ask for their assistance.

DCI Reeves added: “DC Morrison died trying to protect the public from a violent offender who was committing crime in the West End. He was off duty, unarmed, on his own and in plain clothes. With no regard for his own personal safety he chased the offender through the streets in order to arrest him. Members of the public tried to help him by blocking the offender’s path. His bravery and dedication to duty tragically resulted in him losing his life.’’

The Met wants to hear from anyone with information about the suspect, or about the group the murderer was part of at the time.

Detectives are also offering a reward of £30,000 in the unsolved case. The money will be paid for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person responsible.

DCI Reeves continued: “London was, and still is, a very international place with people coming and going. The answers Jim’s family need could lie with someone who lived in London in 1991, but is now abroad. They may not know that we are still investigating, but we never give up, 30 years on we are still investigating and will not give up the search for justice.

“If you witnessed or heard anything that could help us identify the man responsible for Jim’s murder, wherever you are in the world, come forward and speak to us. It’s not too late.’’

All unsolved homicides are never closed but are subject to continued review.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8785 8267. You can also provide information via the internet by following this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0101020107V95-PO1

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.