Witnesses are being urged to come forward after two pedestrians were seriously injured in a collision in #Otford, near #Sevenoaks

December 14, 2021
The incident happened on Station Road at around 8.30pm on Friday 10 December 2021.
Police attended the scene after a white BMW left the road and collided with a telegraph pole before causing serious injury to a man and woman who were walking together on the pavement. Both are in their 20s and were taken to hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition.
A 22-year-old man from Sevenoaks was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. He was interviewed in custody and then released pending further enquiries.
Witnesses to the collision are urged to call the appeal line on 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/254964/21. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at link" href="https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.crimestoppers-uk.org%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR37WD4ZaBHqpJDiFPTCpgExBae7S6fDaehQJ4qIlPbkatjM7umPlGD5o9g&h=AT3X91NkKIL9sGM6Iup6syT_hYtBoAdRdYBzls0pfFbsJWycQSCLkKcb1jgl3fSh55yrmkd8RZiOFmM-K1e3dWneNoRuxCrXPvYa0tBjIzCRGycBaTcnxIttffCSkwSzweL95tg&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT1cZozXhACfk8_8ZwwprnosXhIGm7Gaua3ojhgFMDx9xZyRaCUked6yUQQg0ZIZQ9k0rcOtRR5LCDftR9kMNrwNLUiovIt1L8HLeQpmcgGvztunaotbeLIZJ7T75Wva76mIazU-V8AIb0TLJBROlPuaxl7-rndvsy6vqZRjDQLZdlCS8bsIO0BfasnW2YN-Rv1ue10" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">www.crimestoppers-uk.org
