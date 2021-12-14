Witnesses are being urged to come forward after two pedestrians were seriously injured in a collision in #Otford, near #Sevenoaks
Three arrested over Medical equipment thefts
Kent Police have made 3 arrests during dawn raids related to medical equipment thefts. Thousands of pounds worth of South East Coast ambulance equipment has...
Local Totton Man charged with Father to be murder
Detectives investigating the death of a 26-year-old man in Totton have charged a man. Charlie George Thomas Cooper, 19, of Ashby Road, Totton, has been charged...
The rider was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton to be treated for serious back and arm injuries
Police would like to speak to anyone who saw a motor-cycle crash on the A27 at Firle. At I2.50pm on Friday (18 September) the black Honda motorcycle, being...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a chimney fire at a property on Grange Road, Ramsgate
Crews used chimney fire rods from the inside of the property, as well as a fog spike to create a hole and spray water into the chimney from outside to put out...
Man arrested in Syria-related Terror Raid in South West London
Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have this morning, Wednesday, 24 April, arrested a man on suspicion of terrorism offences. As part of...
Officers are appealing for information to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Rainham
Robert Laming is last known to have been in the Mierscourt Road area at around midday on Thursday 13 May 2021. The 39-year-old is described as being...
Shooter with a homemade shotgun is named as Neighbour in Andover shooting
The man who is believed to be responsible for shooting Children’s-book author, artist and parish councillor James Nash 43, was neighbour Alex Sartain, 34...
Man arrested in connection with #Scunthorpe thefts
Man arrested in connection with #Scunthorpe thefts A 40 year-old man from Scunthorpe was arrested yesterday (Wednesday 22 April) in connection with nine...
Four Thames Valley Police officers who chased, tackled and arrested a marauding terrorist who murdered three people in a frenzied knife attack in Reading have won a Thames Valley Police Federation Bravery Award
PC James Packman, PC Liam King, PC Liam Steele, Sgt Iain Watkinson all displayed quick thinking and incredible courage when they apprehended knife-wielding...
A vehicle was seized and one person was arrested by officers tackling irresponsible drivers in Thanet
During the morning of Friday 26 March 2021, officers from Margate Task Force and Thanet Community Policing Team held road checks in Manston Road, Ramsgate...
Probe launched after Man shot in Lambeth
A man in his 20s has been shot in the leg last night in south-east London. Scotland Yard say police were made aware of a man suffering from a gunshot wound on...
A prolific fly-tipper dumped mattresses, builder’s rubble and other waste around Slough and South Buckinghamshire for over a year, a court heard
Mohammed Afzal admitted nine counts of illegally dumping of waste behind homes, near footpaths and beauty spots, and two further counts of waste licence...
A woman who appears to kick and slap a horse in footage shared on social media has been condemned by the UK’s national body for hunting
The Hunting Office said it “expects the highest level of animal welfare” following an allegation that the woman, who appears to hit the horse...
A man has been charged following a fatal collision in #Loughton
A man has been charged following a fatal collision in #Loughton in August last year. Sophia Khan, 16, and Max Halcrow, 21, sadly died, and two teenage girls...
A man has been charged with the murder of Mohammed Al-Araimi who died after being stabbed in Knightsbridg
A man has been charged with the murder of Mohammed Al-Araimi who died after being stabbed in Knightsbridge in December 2019. Arseboon Dilbaro – 22 of no fixed...
School confirms reports of a teacher being stabbed at West London school is fake
An image shared on social media has been rubbished after claiming a member of the teaching staff has been stabbed. It’s totally fake the head of...
A paraglider pilot has been airlifted to hospital after falling 200ft and becoming trapped in a tree
A rescue operation was launched on Sunday after the man crashed at the site above Hundred House near Llandrindod Wells in Powys. Firefighters, paramedics and...
Three in custody after aggravated burglary in Ramsgate
Three men are in custody following an aggravated burglary at a house in Ramsgate. Kent Police was called at 11.20pm on Sunday 28 July 2019 to a report that a...
Pensioner dies in Fatal Whitstable collision
Dashcam footage is being sought following a fatal road traffic collision in Whitstable. Police were called to the A2990, Old Thanet Way at 7.31pm on Friday, 1...
Exclusive: Isle of Wight festival operations manager faces rape trial
An Isle of Wight Festival Manager and former Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police officer faces a rape trial we can exclusively reveal. Isle of Wight Festival...
Police appeal following Fatal Enfield Collision
Detectives investigating a fatal collision in Enfield are appealing for information and witnesses.ice were called at 08:25hrs on Friday, 4 May to reports of a...
Tributes paid to motorcyclist tragically killed in A29 collision
Richard Adde was riding a black Aprilia motorcycle which collided with a silver Vauxhall Vectra. This caused him to hit a dark coloured Ford Transit which was...
Firefighters are warning smokers of the danger of not disposing of cigarettes properly after a fire in South Croydon
Firefighters are warning smokers of the danger of not disposing of cigarettes properly after a fire at a pair of semi-detached houses on Mallard Road in South...
Man charged with possession of an imitation firearm in Folkestone
A man has been charged after armed police were called to an incident in Folkestone. Officers were called to Cheriton Road in Folkestone at around 10.30am on...