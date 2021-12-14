Two women have been found guilty for causing death of a 16-month-old baby in Keighley
You may also like
Two trains have been involved in a crash near Salisbury
The collision happened at Grateley, to the east of the city and close to Andover. Wiltshire Police said they were responding to the incident along with...
Police in Greenwich are appealing for help to find a missing 12-year-old boy
Nakita Zaicevs, 12, is described as white, 4ft 10 in tall, of slim build and has short brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black Adidas t-shirt with a...
Detectives investigating a shooting in Tottenham are appealing for witnesses and information
Detectives investigating a shooting in Tottenham are appealing for witnesses and information. At around 1.20am on Thursday, 14 May, officers were made aware...
Missing Melissa from Greenwich can you help?
Police are asking for help finding 34-year-old Melissa Ribbons, last seen 10pm Thursday 7 June in Greenwich. Anyone able to help is being asked to call police...
Reading Borough Council today expressed its full support for an application which has been made to Historic England to give the town’s black history mural a national-level layer of protection
As Black History Month begins, a formal application to list Reading’s unique mural and the former Central Club building it is on, has been submitted...
Four men have been served with a Community Protection Warning after they were found to be hunting with dogs in Romney Marsh
Officers from Kent Police’s Rural Task Force received a report via Farm Watch of possible hare coursing in fields off of Ashford Road, Ivy Church on...
A man high on drink and drugs has been jailed for killing one man and seriously injuring another
A man has been jailed for killing one man and seriously injuring another in two separate incidents. Mathew Gardiner – also known as George Gardiner – was high...
A man and boy have been sentenced to prison following a stabbing in High Wycombe
Romario Hale, aged 18, of Hennerton Way in High Wycombe, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Oxford Crown Court on...
Tragically, the driver of the Vauxhall, a 42-year-old man, and front seat passenger of the same vehicle, a 34-year-old woman, both died at the scene
An investigation has been launched following a double fatal collision. Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision which...
A suspected drunk driver whose car collided with a wall in Sevenoaks allegedly assaulted an officer who responded to the incident. At around 9.20am on Saturday...
Officers investigating a dog bite incident in Bournemouth are issuing an image of a man they would like to speak to
At around 4.15pm on Tuesday 10 August 2021 a woman aged in her 50s was walking her elderly dog in a field at Hengistbury Head when a man with two spaniel...
Pensioner Mugged whilst using cash point in Alton
Officers from Hampshire Police have released a CCTV image of two teenagers they would like to speak to after a 75 year-old woman had her handbag taken from her...
Man Seriously Assaulted in Road Rage attack in Nursling Southampton
Police Appeal for witnesses made after man assaulted in Nursling Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Station Road, Nursling, which left a 30...
Van Driver Arrested on suspicion of abduction after police find missing schoolgirl, 14, inside a his van
Police named her as Rosie Evans-Foster, from Paulsgrove near Portsmouth The 14-year-old was spotted clambering into a grey coloured Volkswagen The vehicle...
Judge finds short coming in Sean Benton Deepcut inquest
His Honour Peter Rook QC has today handed down his findings of fact and conclusions in respect of the inquest into the death of Private Sean Benton, a trainee...
Detectives investigating a burglary in Dagenham have a released an image of a man they wish to speak to
On Thursday, 7 January, it was reported to police that a man’s house in Dagenham had been burgled whilst he was away. Several items, including identification...
A murder investigation continues following the death of a woman in Greenwich
Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 2.18am on Sunday, 4 April, to a seriously injured woman inside a block of flats in Ravine Grove, SE18...
Murder investigation launched after 15 year old boy stab victim dies after stabbing outside Wandsworth Southside
Officers are investigating a fatal stabbing in Wandsworth. Officers on patrol came across a number of males fighting in Garratt Lane SW18 at around 16:58hrs on...
Isle of Wight Council wins global award
The Isle of Wight Council has won a global award for a digital project on regeneration. The local authority won the Smart Island Programme award at the Smart...
Popular Southampton Band Foor to Close Fairweather Festival 2018
Fairweather Festival will return on Friday 31st August and Saturday 1st September 2018 In aid of the Isle of Wight Youth Trust and we can exclusively reveal...
Officers investigating a series of fires in Gillingham have charged a man in connection with the incidents
In the early hours of Saturday 25 September 2021, patrols were alerted to a number of bin and rubbish fires in Grange Road, King Edward Road, Forge Lane, High...
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing teenager Daniel Gjinaj
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing teenager Daniel Gjinaj. Daniel, 17, was last seen on the afternoon of Thursday 20 August leaving an address in...
Hackney Postman Edward shares how he found precious delivery in a bush
As police in east London continue efforts to contact the mother of an abandoned baby boy, the postman who found him on Saturday has explained how the newborn...
UPDATED:Manhunt launched after teenage girl Sex attack in Havant
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old girl was assaulted in Havant. The teenager was in Scratchface Lane at...