A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, with monitors briefly warning of the possibility of hazardous tsunami waves before lifting the threat
You may also like
Hampshire Constabulary has today officially launching its Hants SNAP scheme aimed at using submitted footage of dangerous incidents to protect road users across the region
The scheme has been through a near year-long pilot from August last year to June this year, during which police focused on incidents which placed the most...
Two Men attacked and Hospitalized after Street Robbery in Reading
Police have released CCTV footage of four men who could have vital information following a robbery and assault in Reading. The incident took place in Broad...
University College London Hospital worker who murdered her daughter before killing herself in Hounslow had previously been caught stealing drugs from work
A 25-year-old NHS worker who works for University College London Hospitals, 25, is thought to have murdered her two-year-old daughter, who friends say she...
Arrests in connection with affray
Thames Valley Police has arrested four boys following an incident of affray in Amersham. Officers were called by the ambulance service following an incident on...
Coronavirus: Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air suspends Dubai flights
The announcement comes after Bahrain suspended flights to and from Dubai for 48 hours. Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national carrier, said it was complying with...
Bike stolen during Canterbury robbery
Kent Police officers are appealing for information into a reported robbery in Canterbury where a bicycle was stolen. At around midday on Monday 20 August 2018...
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally stabbed in Leyton. Police were called to North Birkbeck Road, E11 at 4.26pm on Wednesday, 6...
A former nursery assistant who sat on 16 month-old twins while videoing her actions to make money for a holiday was shown mercy
A former nursery assistant who sat on 16 month-old twins while videoing her actions to make money for a holiday was shown mercy by a sheriff Gemma McFee was...
A man is reported to have entered The Drive Store, in Church Road, and demanded cash
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured during an attempted robbery at a shop in Hove. Around 10.30pm on Saturday 19 September, a...
Fire crews from Gosport and Fareham have been called to a property in the Bridgemary area of Gosport this evening. Three fire appliances attended the ...
Travel corridors – all you need to know
Travel corridors – all you need to know. On 1 July, the European Union (EU) opened to visitors from Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro...
M25 is closed between J2 Darenth to J1B BlueStar due to a “structural incident” and collision with long delays reported
Kent Police and Highways England have sent officers to the incident and Fir crews from Kent Fire and Rescue have also been called. Traffic has been stopped in...
A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after he stalked and harassed his ex-partner over a period of ten months
Billy Griffiths, 28, of Ship Leopard Street, pleaded guilty to stalking from September 2019 to November 2020 He pleaded not guilty to controlling or coercive...
Have you seen wanted man Adrian Lee?
Adrian, 25 is missing from Droitwich and he is wanted for ABH. He is known to frequent the West Midlands and it is thought he might be in Malvern, Worcester...
A man has pleaded guilty to a number of drug charges including the importation and supply of Class A and B drugs with a combined street-value of approximately £2.3 million
A man has pleaded guilty to a number of drug charges including the importation and supply of Class A and B drugs with a combined street-value of approximately...
Police release suspected armed robber on bail
A 39 year old man arrested in connection with two robberies at Co-op stores in Emsworth and Purbrook, has been released on conditional bail. The man, who is...
The family of a motorcyclist who died in a collision in Sherfield English have released a tribute. Roy Baker, aged 22 years, from West Dean, Wiltshire, was...
Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A21 near Lamberhurst
Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A21 near Lamberhurst. At 12.09pm on Monday 29 March 2021, a blue DAF lorry was...
A Salisbury man has pleaded guilty to breaking into a 71-year-old woman’s house and subjecting her to a terrifying rape more than 40 years ago
Kenneth Wells, 63, of Verona Road, Salisbury, appeared at Salisbury Crown Court today (01/09/21) and pleaded guilty to burglary, rape and false imprisonment...
Sittingbourne Man charged with attempted Murder after stabbing attack at Medway address
An attempted murder charge has been authorised following a stabbing at an address in Medway. Kent Police officers were called to Fir Tree Grove, Lordswood...
Armed Police Lock Down Ramsgate Street after man spotted with Gun
Officers from Kent Police, including armed officers, in the area of Newcastle Hill, Ramsgate, arrested a man at around 9pm in connection with an earlier report...
Police appeal to find owner of suspected stolen dog
Police are appealing for help in tracing the owner of a suspected stolen dog. The female Cocker Spaniel, believed to be around five years old, was found during...
Police investigating the disappearance of Marc Williams, 18, who was reported missing from Uckfield on Sunday (30 May), have found a body
Marc went to the Maresfield area on Saturday evening (29 May). He called his family about 11.30pm to say he was on his way home but never returned. Search...
Police Seal off Road after Stabbing in Gosport
Armed Police descended on to Welch Road in Gosport this afternoon after reports of a stabbing. The incident took place just after 5pm (Tuesday 23May)...