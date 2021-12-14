BREAKING KENT PADDOCK WOOD

Police are now appealing for information into the whereabouts of two missing girls from Paddock Wood

December 14, 2021
1 Min Read
This is an updated appeal, which now includes details of Danielle Harman-Murphy, also reported missing and who may be with Emily Durkin
Police are appealing for information into the whereabouts of two missing girls from Paddock Wood.
 
Emily Durkin, 13 (pictured right), and her friend Danielle Harman-Murphy, 12 (pictured left), were both reported missing in the early evening of Monday 13 December 2021 and officers are concerned for their welfare.
They are believed to have travelled on a train together from Paddock Wood railway station to link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/london?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZV6uByOTfkEFbFIm5uZdu_-ky-ybVMi6AhwVdYd7XNlVLsH4pZvkEq0exP7vOQWkb91PnjDHcIJsINDWpoUlSefBrwtqtH6RpmYUzM-2kg4PG1YEavGF5hkejqsYZgZMvHaj0QZo2tfNf_ehMi1-mzzP6qAO1jZeZu5xxg9RKFMQ41loa0dpVyn82UJBrwYtwY&__tn__=*NK-R">#London.
Emily is described as around five feet, two inches tall, with light brown hair in a ponytail and brown eyes. She is believed to have been wearing her school uniform and a black coat with a fur-lined hood and was carrying a Michael Kors bag when last seen.
Danielle is described as being around five feet, five inches tall, of medium build with shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes. She was also wearing her school uniform, lilac Nike trainers and a black shoulder bag.
Anyone who has seen them or knows of their whereabouts should call 101, quoting reference 13-0977.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp