Police are now appealing for information into the whereabouts of two missing girls from Paddock Wood
Almost two and a half decades after meeting in the Goldsmiths Students’ Union as 18-year-olds, Bestival founders Josie and Rob da Bank are named Honorary...
One victim, a man in his thirties, was reportedly assaulted with a bottle, while the other, aged in his twenties, was knocked to the ground and stamped on in Ramsgate attack
Witnesses are being sought in relation to a disturbance in which two men were assaulted on Ramsgate seafront. It was reported that between 7pm and 8pm on...
Sinkholes have appeared beneath the Burham Reservoir near Aylesford in Kent we can reveal. Several million litres of water is thought to have been lost and an...
Woman foils would be Trio of distraction burglars in Havant
At around 4.50pm on Friday, April 8 two men and a woman called at an address on Stockheath Way, Havant. The resident told officers that she had seen...
Fire rips through 250k digger on Lake building site
Firefighters from three stations have been called to deal with a blaze at Merrie Farm Park in Lake this morning (Saturday). A large piece of plant machinery...
Missing Southampton Climbers body recovered
The Search for missing climber in Swanage has been called off after his body has been found, at just after 12.27pm on Tuesday 28 June 2016 Dorset Police was...
Fluoride to be added to drinking water to “reduce tooth decay”
Millions of people are set to have fluoride added to their drinking water after Britain’s chief medical officers found that it would help reduce tooth...
Multi Car Collision Tulse Hill
Emergency services form Lambeth Police are assisting London fire Brigade and London Ambulance with a Multi Car collision in Tulse Hill A204. They were called...
Lee on Solent jet skier rescued after incident
A person was seen being brought to shore by lifeguards yesterday afternoon after a jet ski incident left person injured in Lee on Solent waters. Crews from...
Arrests Made after Police and anti-immigration protesters have clashed outside the entrance to Dover harbour on Saturday
Police and anti-immigration protesters have clashed outside the entrance to Dover harbour on Saturday. A number of arrests have been arrested for public order...
Hampshire police are trying locate missing 16-year-old Maya, who originally is from Essex
Maya was last seen at around 11.40am on Friday 3 September at Basingstoke train station. Maya was seen exiting the gates of the train station and walking by...
Police lockdown Wembley following significant disorder
Officers are on scene at WembleyArea following significant disorder after the KissHauntedHouse event. Numerous arrests have been made, officers are asking...
Police appeal for Witnesses after Romsey Man dies Smashing Vauxhall Corsa into Tree in Chandler’s Ford
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a collision in Chandler’s Ford. At approximately 11.30pm last night (Monday 12 March), a Vauxhall Corsa...
Five charged with firearms and drug offences following joint Police operation
Five men have been charged with firearms and drug offences following a joint operation involving the Metropolitan Police, Thames Valley Police and Norfolk...
Boris Johnson announced another lockdown in England
– You must stay at home. – You must only leave home for limited reasons. – Clinically vulnerable must shield again– Schools will...
Two suspects are to appear in court, charged in connection with drug dealing in Thanet
During the morning of Wednesday 21 July 2021, officers and Kent Special PCs carried out a warrant at a property in Hereson Road, Broadstairs, where they...
UPDATE: Man named in Sheffield murder investigation
A 28-year-old man, who died following an incident in Sheffield yesterday (Sunday 15 November) has today been named as Kamran Khan. Mr Khan was found...
Officers were left shell shocked in Portsmouth after scrambling to deal with an unrelated incident they foul victim to Criminal Damage themselves
Whist officers dealt with an incident the police vehicle they were in was targeted by Eggs being thrown at it. The offenders however chickened out and were...
Detectives investigating the murder of Flamur Beqiri, who was fatally shot in Battersea on Christmas Eve 2019, have charged a second man with murder
Tobias Fredrik Andersson, 31, a Swedish national, was extradited from Sweden on 4 November. He has been charged with murder and is due to appear at...
A carer has been jailed for life for the murder of a housebound Bideford pensioner who had accused him of stealing thousands of pounds from her
Michael Robinson was sentenced by Exeter Crown Court to serve a minimum of 30 years for the brutal killing of 77-year-old Carol Hart in January. Mrs Hart was...
Fire crews called to LPG cylinder after man throws battery into Car
Fire crews from the Isle of Wight have been called to a potential bomb after it is understood a man who scraps cars threw a. Car battery into a vehicle that...
UPDATED: Car leaves road in Newport crash
Two vehicles have been involved in a collision at Blackwater between Arreton and Newport this afternoon (Tuesday). Emergency services have been called to the...
Free Covid testing are in place for hauliers heading to France is now available at Rownhams northbound services, alongside Sutton Scotney southbound. ...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A24 near Beare Green. The road is currently closed in both directions following the...