Bingo Has a New Buzz Around It as Bingo Halls Open for Business

There is no denying that online bingo has benefited from the latest pandemic and lockdown as fans of the game found new online bingo sites to keep up their favourite hobby. Read this for more new bingo sites here if you are interested in bingo bonus deals, playing bingo on your mobile, or simply betting on real money bingo games via your desktop. However, you should also note that land-based bingo is back in business and many of the game’s avid fans are more excited than ever about the game.

There is no new gimmick or promotion or a progressive jackpot that has risen to exciting levels. It’s not that at all. The excitement behind bingo right now is simply the fact that friends can once again meet up and play the game in a social setting. After the UK and Ireland, where bingo is incredibly popular, eased restriction on public places being open for business, bingo halls were part of that restriction easing process.

Jackpot Bingo Club in West Belfast Reopens

One incredible story was published by the BBC news site covering bingo in particular. A large bingo club in West Belfast called Jackpot Bingo has its doors back open, and the story goes on to interview some of the bingo loving patrons who are more than pleased that their favourite hang out is back in business. What’s even more impressive from our point of view is that the club made it through the pandemic’s lockdowns and remains a mainstay bingo gaming hall in the area.

Sharon Lindsay, who is a regular at the club said specifically ‘It is like a dream come true’ when asked if she was pleased the club was open again. She gave away a strong hint that it’s not just about the bingo too as she arrives at 6pm when the club opens, despite the fact that the bingo processions don’t start until 8pm. That’s 2 hours of social time, bless her heart!

Constant Chatter in the Club Crates Lively Atmosphere

The report in the Jackpot Bingo club notes that the bingo room had a constant sound of chatting going on, which just shows how sociable this game is. Bingo halls are not for those that want to sit in a quiet room and play their numbers – we can leave that side of it to online bingo. For a while there before the UK and Ireland allowed gambling establishments to reopen, a quite game of bingo was the only choice.

Staff Pleased to See the Bingo Players Back

One of the warming sides to the story of the reopening of Jackpot Bingo in the UK’s West Belfast area came in a double whammy. The staff, for a start, were pleased to see their customers back. They mentioned the friendly rivalry between the players and the rowdy corner where regulars sit there laughing and joking.

However, probably the most heartfelt story here is one of reunited friends. When you consider many of the patrons who were more susceptible to Covid more than others due to their age. And that many of them live alone. They were sitting at home on their own without anyone able to come and visit them and no social gathering. It is these bingo halls that help people that are alone, aging, lost a loved one, and need social stimulation which Jackpot Bingo provides.

All-in-all, it is great to read a story like this and see that not only is the bingo industry back on the rise in the land-based sector, but it is also open to support those that really need these bingo halls to stay open so they can socialise.