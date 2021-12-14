Aberdeen BREAKING SCOTLAND

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a man in Aberdeen

December 14, 2021
A 30-year-old man was found seriously injured within the stairwell of Greig Court on Gerrard Street around 11.00am on Monday, 6 December, 2021, and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Two women, aged 36 and 29, and a 35-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 15 December.
Detective Inspector Jamie Sherlock, of Aberdeen CID, said: “Violent crime will not be tolerated in Aberdeen and I would like to pass on our thanks to everybody who has helped with our investigation into this incident.”
 
