Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a man in Aberdeen
You may also like
Firefighters respond to cooker fire in Hayling Island
Three fire crews have battled back flames after a house fire on Hayling Island this morning. Flames took hold in a kitchen of two storey property on West Lane...
Emergency services called to man who has climbed up scaffolding two flights up
Officers from the Met are on scene at Harwood Road, SW6 in response to an ongoing incident. It is understood that a man has climbed up two flights of...
Police arrest Man after 4 Year old Mowed Down in Southampton Hit and Run
A man has been arrested following a fail to stop collision in Southampton which left a four-year-old girl in hospital. Officers were called to Denzil Avenue at...
Two men have been charged with firearms offences after specialist detectives stopped two cars driving in convoy in Southwark
The two cars were driving in convoy in Southwark on Monday, 15 November. Thomas Burke, 53 of London Road, Croydon, and Brian Divengele, 31, of Brookhill Road...
Rapist found guilty of Southampton Riverside Park attack
Jozef Janczura, 34 of Laburnum Road, Southampton has been found guilty of raping and assaulting an 18-year-old woman in Riverside Park in Southampton on...
A man has been jailed after he was found in possession of numerous false passports and documents, which he used to fraudulently apply for several large loans totalling almost £200,000
Ignas Valatka, 35, of Western Gateway, Newham, was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, 7 January. Valatka...
Missing Southampton Student Adam Lindley Found Dead in the New Forest
Officers searching for missing Southampton student have discovered a body. The next of kin of Adam Lindley (23) have been informed. Formal identification...
Fire Crews Pump Water from the sea as 100 Emergency Service Personnel Tackle Recycling Centre Fire in Marchwood
Emergency crews from Hampshire fire and rescue service and South central ambulance service remain at the scene of a fire that broke out just after lunchtime...
Police need your help to find 83 year old Agnese Annessa
Agnese Annessa is missing from her home address in #Kilburn. Any sightings call 101 quoting 21MIS016037.
Emergency services called in incident near Balcombe
Police are dealing with an incident in the Balcombe area. All rail services are unable to run and have been suspended between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges...
Arson probe launched in Faversham
Twelve people have been evacuated from their homes after a suspected arson at a derelict building next to the Kent county council depot on Canterbury Rd i...
Fire at Portsmouth Dockyard Now out
A blaze in Portsmouth Dockyard, that sent billowing smoke over the South of the city, has been extinguished. The fire, which took hold of a mobile crane, was...
A prison sentence has been imposed on a man who filmed a teenage girl as she was engaged in a sexual act with a boy in Chatham. Kristian Petik, 19, was jailed...
Police probe proves Limerick in IED attacks
Detectives investigating small improvised explosive devices that were received at locations in London and Glasgow on 5 and 6 March are now linking a fifth...
Stabbing in Mitcham
A 17 year old boy has been rushed to hospital after being discovered with stab wounds on Tamworth Lane, #Mitcham. Scotland Yard say police were called at...
We are all in, are you? All In UK launches nationwide community support coordination platform providing everything local groups need to take on the fight...
Appeal for Witnesses After Two Police Officers Were Assaulted in Hemlington
Appeal for Witnesses After Two Police Officers Were Assaulted in Hemlington At 1am this morning, Friday 6th November, officers were called to a report of a...
Police are appealing for help to identify a cyclist who was involved in an altercation with a man in Bushy Park
Police are appealing for help from members of the public to identify a cyclist who was involved in an altercation with a man in Bushy Park, Teddington...
Lottery funding bears fruit with historic orchard restoration
An historic orchard is being restored at Russell Gardens in the latest phase of the Lottery funded restoration of Thomas Mawson’s c.1900 design for Kearsney...
Emergency service workers are being offered free Drinks whilst on duty by a kind hearted landlord at an Isle of Wight pub. The Woodmans Arms at Wootton is...
Not so much fun at the fair as Police block road into Wickham
Horse revellers, traders and animal lovers have turned out again for this year’s Wickham Horse Fair despite The annual event normally brings thousands of...
Sussex Police are concerned for missing Eriglen Morina
Eriglen, 17, was last seen in Brighton on Wednesday (30 September). He is described as 5’ 8”, of skinny build, with short black hair, a black beard, moustache...
Specialist Crime detectives appeal for information about missing woman
Metropolitan Police detectives are investigating the disappearance of a 71-year-old woman from Hertfordshire who has links to north-west London. Louise Kam was...