A police officer who admitted four criminal charges relating to an inappropriate sexual relationship he began with a vulnerable woman he met while on duty has been dismissed without notice, following a gross misconduct hearing
You may also like
A suspect has appeared in court charged with burglary and fraud offences in the Maidstone area
Between 2 April and 16 April 2021, cash and bank cards were reported stolen from an address in Wateringbury on a number of occasions. It is alleged that...
Police are appealing for information following a series of sexual assaults centred on canal and river towpaths in Trafford
Seven separate assaults occurring between March 2 and today Sunday March 7 2021 are being linked and are believed to have been carried out by the same...
Police Launch Murder Invesigation in Fareham
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary have launched a murder investigation in Fareham after a man’s body was found at a flat on Omaha Close, Fareham. Officers...
Lorry crashes into car causing lunch time tailbacks on A27 Near Hilsea
A lorry and car have collided on the westbound carriageway on the A27, it believed that the lorry has caused the incident, as it ploughed into the car causing...
Portsmouth rail disruption after fire next to track
Commuters have been hit with major disruption tonight after a fire broke out next to the track at 6.58pm. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service...
Police are seeking the public’s help after responding to reports of an aggravated burglary in Worksop
Police are seeking the public’s help after responding to reports of an aggravated burglary in Worksop last night (Sunday 20 April 2020). It was reported...
Man arrested in Kent after hit and run in Sussex
A man has been arrested in connection with a serious collision in Robertsbridge. A 20-year-old man was arrested in Kent on Sunday morning (26 April) on...
Eastbourne lifeboat launched to suspected body in the water
The Eastbounre RNLI was launched this morning just before 11am following 999 call to reports of a “body in the water” off Fort Fun in the town...
Wanted man Kamil Kaminski who had £500 bounty on his head by Police is charged by police in Brighton
Wanted man Kamil Kaminski has been arrested and charged by police in Brighton. The 22-year-old man was sought in connection with an assault at Co-op in St...
Man sentenced following nasty assault on 61-year-old EAST RIDING OF YORKSHIRE
A man who fractured his victim’s jaw and nose and caused bruising to his brain after attacking him with a metal bat has been sentenced to five years and ten...
The man then went on to punch the plastic screen and ticket machine in front of the driver before leaving the bus and smashing off the wing mirror as he left
Following an attack on a bus, we’d like to speak to a man in relation to the incident. At approximately 6pm on Thursday 13 August at a bus stop on Fleming...
Detectives investigating an incident where a teenager was stabbed in Preston have made two further arrests
Officers were called to an address in Chatham Place at 5.43pm on Wednesday (December 23) where the 16-year-old boy was found with stab injuries to his...
One man travelling in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with life-threatening injuries
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving following the fatal road traffic collision on the M4 in the early hours of Thursday...
A murder investigation is underway following a fatal stabbing in Enfield
A murder investigation is underway following a fatal stabbing in Enfield. Police and London Ambulance Service were called to Holbrook Close, EN1 at around 12...
They asked to borrow the victim’s phone and when the victim asked for it back, one of the offenders told him that he had a knife and refused to return the phone
At around midday on Thursday (11/11) the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was approached by two offenders near to Earley train station at the junction of Compton...
Trusted Visit Isle of Wight staff member escapes jail
A former finance officer who took almost stole over £35,000 from Visit Isle of Wight has been spared prison after selling her home to repay the amount stolen...
Police seal off East London Hotel in Murder probe
Detectives are investigating an incident in which a woman was fatally stabbed in Greenwich. Police were called to the Holiday Inn Bugbsy’s Way SE10 at 10.02am...
Seized phone ordered to be disposed of following drugs offence
A drug dealer has been ordered by the court to have a phone seized disposed of after officers found text messages advertising cannabis. The device was seized...
Stockbury Man jailed for violent disorder and arson
A violent disturbance at a private address near Stockbury has resulted in a prison sentence for a man from Sittingbourne. At 6.20am on Saturday 5 May 2018...
Police launch probe following fatal collision in Maidstone
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Maidstone. The incident took place in Lower Stone Street, close to where it meets Palace...
Was that one for the Road Really Worth It as foolish Drunk Escapes Death
A drunk driver escaped death last night after losing control of their car that left the road and ploughed into a tree in Lovedean. Police were called in the...
Police launch murder investigation after Man shot dead in Penge
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a murder in Penge. Police were called by London Ambulance Service at around 2.20am on...
Woman Hit on the Head with Bottle outside of Gunwarf Quays in Portsmouth
Did you see a group of youths throw a bottle out of a black hatchback car, outside of Gunwarf Quays, in Park Road, Portsmouth on Thursday, Nov 10 at about 10...
Man and woman arrested in connection with Gillingham brothel
Support is being offered to two women believed to have been sexually exploited at a suspected brothel in Gillingham. Kent Police officers executed a...