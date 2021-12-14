Woman arrested after child in involved in a collision in Dartford

Kent Police was called to a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on the A226 London Road at Stone, near the junction with Acacia Road, at 3.50pm on Tuesday 14 December 2021.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a woman was taken to a local hospital.

A woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

The road was closed while the incident was responded to but has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 14-0893.