Murder Manhunt investigation launched after owner of Ecuadorian restaurant is stabbed to death in South East London

A major manhunt for a tall man has been launched by murder squad officers form the Met police after the moped riding attack stabbed the owner of

Rincon Costeno in front of hundreds of people.

At 7.46pm on Tuesday, 14 December police were called to reports of a stabbing in Hampton Street, SE1.

Officers attended with medics from the London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, a 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and an investigation is under way.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about what took place, should call 101 giving the reference 6908/14DEC.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.