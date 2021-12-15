First picture the owner of Ecuadorian restaurant who was stabbed to death in South East London named as Migo “Ian” KuKu

A major manhunt for a tall man has been launched by murder squad officers from the Met police after the moped riding attacker stabbed the owner of

Rincon Costeno in front of hundreds of people. The Man has been named locally as Migo “Ian” KuKu

At 7.46pm on Tuesday, 14 December police were called to reports of a stabbing in Hampton Street, SE1.

Officers attended with medics from the London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, a 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and an investigation is under way.

Friends have paid tribute to Migo saying he was like a brother and my right-hand man.

He lost his friend the same way. His friend was only 18 at the time

For him to lose his life is mental. His parents gave him the restaurant to help him keep on track and he was working really hard making a go of it.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about what took place, should call 101 giving the reference 6908/14DEC.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.