Police launched for Manhunt for Dover Bus Sex attacker

Officers investigating a reported sexual assault in Dover have released an e-fit image of a man

The victim was on a bus travelling between Aycliffe and Whitfield at around 4pm on 12 November 2021.

The woman reported that she was approached by a man who pulled her hair and touched her back. She then got off the bus without further incident.

The suspect is described as being white, in his 40s, of large build, with rough skin and saggy cheeks. He was wearing glasses and a big, dark coat.

Following enquiries into the incident, officers have released a computer-generated image of a man they wish to speak to.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has any information which may assist the investigation, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/231455/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form on the website.