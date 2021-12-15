Laughing in the face of justice as Katie Price escapes Jail with a suspended jail sentence : You could of killed yourself or someone else

You seem to think you are above the law.”

District Judge Kelly has sentenced Katie to a 16 weeks prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Katie will also have to undergo 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Her driving ban has been kept to two years and Katie will not have to take an extended driving test. The court heard that after the sentence was passed, the how Katie Price currently owes thousands of pounds in court costs for previous instances.

Before today, she owed £7,358.

At today’s hearing, she was ordered to pay another £213, which is made up of £85 court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

