The M25 is closed clockwise between J1B – J2 due to a collision involving two lorries, a car transporter and a car

Kent police and ambulance services are on the scene.

Traffic is being diverted via a distributor road that runs adjacent to the carriageway to J2 to then re-join the M25 clockwise at J2.

There are currently delays of 60 minutes above the usual travel time on the approach to this closure.