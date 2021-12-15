Police officers carried out a warrant at a property in Bouverie Road West on the morning of Tuesday 14 December 2021.
A suspect has been arrested and cash seized as part of an investigation into a suspected brothel in #Folkestone
You may also like
Serial rapist Aman Vyas found guilty of the Murder of Michelle Samaraweera
A man has been found guilty of carrying out a string of rapes that culminated in murder. Aman Vyas, 35 was convicted on Thursday, 30 July after a trial at the...
Crime scene in place in Swindon after ‘stabbing’
A crime scene cordon is in place across a quiet residential street in Swindon this morning following what is understood to be a stabbing. Police officers are...
Drug charges have been authorised after Kent Police’s County Line and Gang Team stopped a vehicle travelling in Gillingham.
Drug charges have been authorised after Kent Police’s County Line and Gang Team stopped a vehicle travelling in Gillingham. The car was stopped in Pearl...
Detectives are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 79-year-old man missing from Haringey
Peter Bennett of Wood Green, N22 was last seen on Saturday 17 April after leaving his address. He suffers from dementia and has underlying health...
Police investigating a serious assault in Streatham are appealing for witnesses and information about a suspect who ran from the scene
Police investigating a serious assault in Streatham are appealing for witnesses and information about a suspect who ran from the scene. Officers...
Acid Attack Jury Retired to Consider Verdict
The jury of seven men and five Woman have this afternoon retired to consider it verdict against Billy Midmore. Midmore 22 of no fixed address has been on trial...
Two arrested following robberies at Bluewater
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of carrying out robberies at Bluewater shopping centre. Kent Police received reports that between 7pm and 7.30pm...
Search for missing Sophie continues
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a vulnerable Eastbourne woman, who went missing at 1pm on Monday (7 October) and who has still not...
Weston-Super-Mare woman convicted of making a fraudulent claim to the SIA
On 18 December 2020, Lisa Pearce of Weston-Super-Mare pleaded guilty to fraud at Bristol Crown Court; Pearce’s sentence was 180-hours of unpaid work which...
Spitfire’s Flight Historical Reenactment 80 years On.
Southampton Airport flypast to mark the 80th anniversary of the Spitfire’s first flight is taking place in Southampton was held just before 11.50 today...
Fire crews called to Chase Farm Hospital after fire breaks out
Eight fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire at a hospital on The Ridgeway in Enfield. Fire crews are currently tackling a...
Manhunt launched for Canterbury sex attacker
Officers have released CCTV images of a man who may be able to assist in their investigation into a sexual assault in Canterbury. A woman who was walking along...
Police have confirmed that an incident occurred outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital
Police have confirmed that an incident occurred at around 11am today (Sunday 14 November) outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital. A cordon around the affected...
Southampton Man admits strangling his father
A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, on the grounds of diminished responsibility, at Winchester Crown Court. Joshua Perry, aged 28, from...
Police received a report of damage being caused at a pub in London Road, Bexhill around 5.50pm on Sunday (June 16). Officers attended the area and spotted two...
Police say the 12-year-old girl Angeline Mbah has been found
Police say the 12-year-old girl, Angeline Mbah, missing since 5pm yesterday, has now been found safe and well.
Three in hospital after ‘machete attack’ at London pub leaving
Detectives are investigating after two men and a boy were stabbed in a pub in Abbey Wood just after 10pm on Monday, 20 July. Police attended a pub in Wilton...
Wisbech man lured murder victim to his death
A man who lured a work colleague to his house where he was beaten to death has been convicted of manslaughter. The burned body of Mindaugas Arlauskas, 28...
Terri Holmes, who is 41-years-old, was last seen in the Valley Road area of Fawkham
Officers are appealing for information to locate a woman who has been reported missing from the Longfield area. Terri Holmes, who is 41-years-old, was...
‘Snip the straps’ off face masks as Great British September Clean launches
As the Great British September Clean kicks off, we’re urging people to ‘snip the straps’ from disposable face masks, as we reveal that...
A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of encouragement of terrorism has been bailed by Police
A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of encouragement of terrorism, contrary to section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006 has been bailed to a date in mid-July. ...
Serving Police officer acquitted over assault
A detective constable has been found not guilty of common assault following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. DC Kevin Rowley...
Olly Murs Concerts in Bournemouth and Exeter Cancelled
Thousands of Olly Murs fans are set to be disappointed after news that his gigs at Kings Park, Bournemouth and Powderham Castle, Exeter will no longer be going...
Man charged over Brixton Hill hit and run
A man has been charged with multiple offences following a fatal collision with a pedestrian in #Lambeth on 19 Feb. Quincy Anyiam, 26, from #Surrey, will appear...