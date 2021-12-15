BREAKING FOLKESTONE KENT

A suspect has been arrested and cash seized as part of an investigation into a suspected brothel in #Folkestone

December 15, 2021
Police officers carried out a warrant at a property in Bouverie Road West on the morning of Tuesday 14 December 2021.

A 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of controlling prostitution for gain and a woman who was present at the address was safeguarded.
An amount of cash and other items were seized as part of an ongoing investigation and the arrested man has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Detective Inspector Nigel Douglas, of the East Kent Criminal Investigation Department, said: ‘Kent Police is committed to tackling the often unseen crimes of human trafficking and modern slavery.
‘Communities have an important role to play in this and I would like to urge residents to assist us by remaining vigilant and reporting anything suspicious, such as a properties which appear to have lots of visitors attending alone.
‘Anyone with information should call 101, contact Kent Police via our website, or call 999 if they believe a crime is in progress.’
